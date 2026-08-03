Trump's Upcoming Vegas Visit Tells Us a Lot About The Midterms

President Donald Trump is gearing up for the 2026 midterm elections this week with two key West Coast stops.

Trump is going to Los Angeles for a Republican National Committee fundraiser on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will be in Las Vegas for an economy-focused address, according to the New York Post.

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The president’s visit comes as both parties battle for control of Congress in November, and the victor could set the tone of the remaining half of the president’s term in office.

While California has long been a fertile ground for fundraising, the stop in the Silver State comes amid multiple important races there.

Gov. Joe Lombardo (R-NV) is facing off against Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (D-NV) in November, as Lombardo is the only incumbent in a race the Cook Political Report ranks as a “toss-up.”

Meanwhile, there are some House races worth keeping an eye on. Rep. Susie Lee’s (D-NV) race in the Third Congressional District is rated “Lean Democrat” by the report, as she’s up against Republican Marty O’Donnell in a race that has become focused on the economy.

“Very excited to welcome President Trump back to Nevada next week to discuss all the good that The Working Families Tax Cut has done for the people of our state,” O’Donnell posted to X on Saturday. “If Susie Lee had it her way, Nevada families would have been seen their tax bill skyrocket and tipped workers would have lost more of their money this year.

Very excited to welcome President Trump back to Nevada next week to discuss all the good that The Working Families Tax Cut has done for the people of our state.



If Susie Lee had it her way, Nevada families would have been seen their tax bill skyrocket and tipped workers would… — Marty O'Donnell (@MartyTheElder) August 1, 2026

This will do two things:



1. Make your life more expensive

2. Hurt Canadian tourism Vegas relies on



Trump’s reckless tariffs are hurting Las Vegas and Republicans in Congress are doing nothing to stop him. https://t.co/VxS3KbVivQ — Susie Lee (@SusieLeeNV) July 21, 2026

Lee posted earlier this month that “Trump’s reckless tariffs are hurting Las Vegas and Republicans in Congress are doing nothing to stop him.”

Trump won Nevada in 2024, as the president said Las Vegas was where he was inspired to push for "no tax on tips."

The president's trip comes amid broader midterm strategy efforts by Trump and the GOP, including with the September RNC midterm convention in Dallas.

On the California visit, White Houses spokeswoman Olivia Wales said in a statement that “President Trump will visit California on Tuesday to tout his wins for the people of the Golden State despite failed Democrat leadership: the largest middle-class tax cut ever, the most secure border in American history, and a plummeting crime rate."

"The President will draw a sharp contrast between his commonsense agenda and the radical policies of Democrats like Gavin Newsom, who keep raising taxes, inviting rampant fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, and protecting illegal immigrant drug dealers, rapists, and murderers," she added.

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