Turns Out Scott Jennings Was Right About New Jersey's Widespread Voter Problems

Not too terribly long ago, we learned that New Jersey had at least 6,600 "non-citizens" on its voter rolls, and that at least 400 of those actually, illegally, voted in our elections. At the time, Scott Jennings went on CNN and said the problem was "widespread" because he thinks there should be zero instances of voter fraud. Host Abby Phillip challenged Scott over the definition of "widespread" and even chided him about cleaning up voter rolls, asserting sometimes legal voters get accidentally removed.

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Meanwhile, the software company that New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill blamed for this "error" is saying it wasn't an error, and Sherrill is blocking the feds from accessing voter information. Surprise, surprise.

But it turns out Jennings was correct. This is a widespread issue.

The Politico article read (emphasis added):

But it also exposed an open secret about New Jersey's so-called motor voter law that officials and political operatives have known for years: There's little to stop noncitizens from registering to vote if they want to, or even by mistake. And election officials and campaign consultants from both parties believe that the number of noncitizens being added to the voter rolls is significantly higher than the 6,600 Sherrill cited—because the state has been automatically registering drivers since 2018, and her figure covers only June 2023 to June 2024.

Oh, indeed.

The blue-state machine has been running an active election-rigging operation disguised as a motor voter program for nearly a decade. They flood the registration lists with ineligible drivers to dilute legal ballots, then play dumb when caught red-handed. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) August 2, 2026

Yes, they have been doing this. And then they say the mess is too big to clean up.

The arguments against motor-voter was precisely this outcome. It was designed specifically for this result. — Obiewan Gandalf (@GandalfObiewan) August 2, 2026

We all predicted this.

Since 2018, anyone in New Jersey who received a driver's license was automatically registered to vote as well - including illegal immigrants.



It's not a mistake, it's New Jersey law! https://t.co/fdJrOaE49u pic.twitter.com/KuIAVSRWIS — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) August 3, 2026

Under no circumstances should this be tolerated, ever.

“Or even by mistake…….”



Utah does this AND THEN SENDS THEM A BALLOT.



No questions asked. https://t.co/o3xBdB91oJ — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) August 2, 2026

Absolutely ridiculous.

Michigan automatically registers drivers to vote, too



A noncitizen would have to furnish proof of noncitizenship to NOT be registered to vote in Michigan



Cc: @shoesonplease https://t.co/ED95WDu6m0 https://t.co/fjHml7foKS — James David Dickson (@downi75) August 2, 2026

They are stealing our elections and undermining our democracy, and they do not care. Because to the Left, democracy means "Democrats win, Republicans lose."

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This is true in California. Padilla put it in place. @XavierBecerra as AG turn the blind eye and allowed it to become law because it worked for his constituents https://t.co/K9uR9vVkpP — Nick Waranoff (@NickWaranoff) August 2, 2026

Democrats have such good ideas that they have to game our election system to win office. Let that sink in.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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