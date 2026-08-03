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Turns Out Scott Jennings Was Right About New Jersey's Widespread Voter Problems

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 03, 2026 4:30 PM
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Turns Out Scott Jennings Was Right About New Jersey's Widespread Voter Problems
Credit: Salem Media

Not too terribly long ago, we learned that New Jersey had at least 6,600 "non-citizens" on its voter rolls, and that at least 400 of those actually, illegally, voted in our elections. At the time, Scott Jennings went on CNN and said the problem was "widespread" because he thinks there should be zero instances of voter fraud. Host Abby Phillip challenged Scott over the definition of "widespread" and even chided him about cleaning up voter rolls, asserting sometimes legal voters get accidentally removed.

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Meanwhile, the software company that New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill blamed for this "error" is saying it wasn't an error, and Sherrill is blocking the feds from accessing voter information. Surprise, surprise.

But it turns out Jennings was correct. This is a widespread issue.

The Politico article read (emphasis added):

But it also exposed an open secret about New Jersey's so-called motor voter law that officials and political operatives have known for years: There's little to stop noncitizens from registering to vote if they want to, or even by mistake. And election officials and campaign consultants from both parties believe that the number of noncitizens being added to the voter rolls is significantly higher than the 6,600 Sherrill cited—because the state has been automatically registering drivers since 2018, and her figure covers only June 2023 to June 2024.

Oh, indeed.

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Yes, they have been doing this. And then they say the mess is too big to clean up.

We all predicted this.

Under no circumstances should this be tolerated, ever.

Absolutely ridiculous.

They are stealing our elections and undermining our democracy, and they do not care. Because to the Left, democracy means "Democrats win, Republicans lose."

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Democrats have such good ideas that they have to game our election system to win office. Let that sink in.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | NEW JERSEY | SCOTT JENNINGS
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