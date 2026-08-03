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This USPS Worker Was Just Busted for Stealing This From the Mail

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 03, 2026 1:30 PM
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This USPS Worker Was Just Busted for Stealing This From the Mail
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Left has gone all-in on how important the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is, especially when it comes to handling mail-in ballots. But anyone who has sent a letter or a package anywhere knows the USPS is not as reliable or trustworthy as the Left says it is, and the days of "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" are long gone.

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In Florida, a USPS worker was arrested for stealing a winning lottery ticket out of the mail. A woman in Tampa won $2,600 on a Pick 4 and mailed the ticket to a family member in Fort Lauderdale to help pay for funeral expenses. The worker, identified as Lakaysha Lockhart, found the ticket and cashed it herself.

Here's more:

A United States Postal Service worker was arrested last week after a search for a missing lottery ticket led investigators back to her, the Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

Court documents said the victim purchased a Pick 4 ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa on June 14 and went to a Publix the following day to verify the winning amount of $2600.

Later that day, the victim went to a United States Post Office and mailed the ticket to a relative in Fort Lauderdale to help cover funeral expenses, the documents said.

Nine days later, when the ticket never reached its intended destination, the victim reported the incident to the Florida Lottery.

A Special Agent with the lottery’s Division of Security discovered the ticket had already been cashed in by 28-year-old Lakaysha Lockhart in Miami Lakes days earlier, her arrest report said.

As the investigation continued, Lockhart was identified as a Level II City Carrier for USPS.

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A Level II City Carrier for USPS can make up to $84,000 per year.

Sure, they'd never throw out ballots.

Totally safe and secure.

Well, it's Florida, so the odds are not in her favor. Any other state and this might be true, sadly.

Justice must be served.

News Topics CRIME | FLORIDA
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