We Now Know More About the Canceled Iran Attack

President Donald Trump said “this is [the] last chance for Iran to sign a good document" after he halted a major attack against the Islamic Republic over the weekend.

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The president made the comments in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon after he signed an executive order creating the President’s Military Spouse Commission.

He noted that he wishes “to give them every last chance before decapitation,” as Axios reported that the planned action was going to hit energy in the Islamic Republic hard.

.@POTUS on negotiations with Iran: "I want to give them every last chance before decapitation... If I am given a chance to let a lot of people live, I want to give that chance." pic.twitter.com/echyAagbKS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 3, 2026

“It’s very tough to do what we have planned […] To do an attack that big on a country, I'd rather not do it,” he said.

“Now we've already threw lots of large attacks — but they were normal large, hopefully they’ll come to their senses,” Trump added.

The original ceasefire agreement between the two countries earlier this summer was essentially tossed after Iran began hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“They called me and they said, 'Please don't attack, we'll make a deal.' That's the real truth and everyone knows it, and who wouldn’t call?” Trump said that the Islamic Republic found out through “leakers.”

“They knew what was coming. It was going to come last night and it would have gone on for a long time and there'd be essentially very little left. There’d be nothing left,” the president said.

‘If I’m given a chance to let a lot of people live. I wanna give that chance. I’m under no time constraint,” he continued.

Earlier on Monday, the president said Iranian leaders are “unbelievably duplicitous," as the Middle Eastern nation frequently denies the existence of certain discussions with the United States, USA Today reported.

“Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades,” he wrote on Truth Social.

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