James Talarico Laments Illegal Alien Who Tried to Run Over ICE Agents, but Has No Time for Angel Families

Like his fellow Democrats Zohran Mamdani and Kamala Harris, U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico wants us to know he's very upset that illegal alien Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed after he tried to run over ICE agents with his vehicle.

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It's another example of how, once again, Democrats are on the side of criminal illegal aliens and not the American people.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was murdered by ICE.



His three sons called him “El mundo entero” — the whole world. They watched as their whole world died in a video posted on Facebook.



Lorenzo was our neighbor and fellow Texan. He deserves justice. pic.twitter.com/KFLRZ9ZVEq — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2026

"Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was murdered by ICE," Talarico falsely claimed. "He wasn't their intended target, but he looked like their intended target. Lorenzo was our neighbor, a fellow Texan. He lived in Houston for 35 years. He worked as a construction worker and he sent his three boys to college. His oldest son is a public school teacher, his middle son is an engineer, and his youngest is still in school."

All we hear with this is that Araujo took a job, housing, and three spots in college from American citizens.

"Lorenzo Salgado embodied the American dream," Talarico continued. "His boys called him 'El mundo entero' – the whole world — and they watched as their whole world died in a video posted on Facebook. Lorenzo was a child of God, endowed with infinite worth. His life was invaluable. His death was senseless. Our neighbor, our fellow Texan, deserves justice."

What about justice for the millions of Americans harmed by illegal aliens and unfettered immigration? Where's their justice?

Counter: Lorenzo Salgado Araujo received justice.



As it turns out, in the real world, when an illegal alien tries to run over an armed federal agent, the lawbreaker's life expectancy drops to zero. — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) July 13, 2026

And law enforcement routinely looks for suspects who fit descriptions. If police were looking for a white female in her 40s and stopped this writer, she'd cooperate.

“Murdered by ICE”. Is there evidence of such?Otherwise a judgment like this is pretty risky for an alleged US senatorial candidate. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) July 12, 2026

The narrative is more important than the facts.

He was an illegal alien who should have been deported 35 years ago. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 12, 2026

Or had 35 years during which he chose not to apply for legal citizenship.

Malicious and dangerous leftist incitement against federal law enforcement. https://t.co/7pxlJP9190 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 12, 2026

That's exactly what this is. Incitement to violence.

All of these people were murdered by illegal aliens, Jimmy, so SIT THE F**K DOWN. https://t.co/OheSYIcLb2 pic.twitter.com/pZo4z0kT7p — JB (@jrb528) July 12, 2026

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Has Talarico mentioned any of them? Could he name a victim of illegal alien crime?

Nope.

Araujo was an illegal alien who tried to murder American law enforcement officers. And @jamestalarico is an open borders extremist who belongs nowhere near the Senate. Honestly can’t believe he fell for this trap. #txsen https://t.co/Oo3ayVx5fm — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) July 12, 2026

The Democrats want to abolish ICE and our immigration laws. They're not even hiding it.

Sheridan Gorman was her family's whole world. So were Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, Grant Ronnebeck, Javier Vega, Jr., Joshua Wilkerson, Rocky Jones, Katie Abraham, Rachel Morin, and countless others. Talarico will never utter their names. He will never demand justice for them.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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