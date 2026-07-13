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Tipsheet

James Talarico Laments Illegal Alien Who Tried to Run Over ICE Agents, but Has No Time for Angel Families

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 11:30 AM
James Talarico Laments Illegal Alien Who Tried to Run Over ICE Agents, but Has No Time for Angel Families
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Like his fellow Democrats Zohran Mamdani and Kamala Harris, U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico wants us to know he's very upset that illegal alien Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed after he tried to run over ICE agents with his vehicle.

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It's another example of how, once again, Democrats are on the side of criminal illegal aliens and not the American people.

"Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was murdered by ICE," Talarico falsely claimed. "He wasn't their intended target, but he looked like their intended target. Lorenzo was our neighbor, a fellow Texan. He lived in Houston for 35 years. He worked as a construction worker and he sent his three boys to college. His oldest son is a public school teacher, his middle son is an engineer, and his youngest is still in school."

All we hear with this is that Araujo took a job, housing, and three spots in college from American citizens.

"Lorenzo Salgado embodied the American dream," Talarico continued. "His boys called him 'El mundo entero' – the whole world — and they watched as their whole world died in a video posted on Facebook. Lorenzo was a child of God, endowed with infinite worth. His life was invaluable. His death was senseless. Our neighbor, our fellow Texan, deserves justice."

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ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

What about justice for the millions of Americans harmed by illegal aliens and unfettered immigration? Where's their justice?

And law enforcement routinely looks for suspects who fit descriptions. If police were looking for a white female in her 40s and stopped this writer, she'd cooperate.

The narrative is more important than the facts.

Or had 35 years during which he chose not to apply for legal citizenship.

That's exactly what this is. Incitement to violence.

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Has Talarico mentioned any of them? Could he name a victim of illegal alien crime?

Nope.

The Democrats want to abolish ICE and our immigration laws. They're not even hiding it.

Sheridan Gorman was her family's whole world. So were Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, Grant Ronnebeck, Javier Vega, Jr., Joshua Wilkerson, Rocky Jones, Katie Abraham, Rachel Morin, and countless others. Talarico will never utter their names. He will never demand justice for them.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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