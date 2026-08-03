Remember the Female Wrestler Who Alleged Her Transgender Opponent Sexually Assaulted Her? Well...

In December 2025, you saw the look on Kallie Keeler’s, 16, face: something was wrong. The female wrestler in the 190-pound class was facing a transgender opponent who was using unorthodox moves. They certainly were not mainstream moves, based on former wrestlers who’ve watched the tape. We covered this story in February: Keeler alleged she was being sexually assaulted, with her opponent pressing its fingers against her vagina. Brandi Kruse initially had the story:

EXCLUSIVE: A high school wrestler in Washington state says she was sexually violated by a trans opponent – and that public school employees broke the law by not reporting it. Our story: https://t.co/IFcrrO7uPb pic.twitter.com/MqClKewN9L

16-year-old Kallie Keeler didn't even realize she was wrestling a boy. She didn't find out until after she says he forcefully pushed his fingers into her vagina. The Puyallup (WA) School District is accused of burying her complaint – now there's now a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/4LRo0ft0wI

Video taken by Kallie’s mom on December 6 captures the disgust and panic in Kallie’s face. She tries to mouth something to her mom: "Her fingers are in my (vagina)."

Her mom can't make out what she’s saying and is on the wrong side of the mat to see what’s happening to her daughter. The referee is also out of the line of sight.

"I don’t know what she said. I don’t know why her face looked like that," her mom can be heard saying to someone off camera.

Traumatized and confused, Kallie decided to let her opponent pin her.

"I just wanted the match to be over," the teen told me, her hands grasping together. I could tell she felt awkward even talking about it.

After the match, Kallie immediately told her mom what happened.

[…]

Two days after the match, Kallie’s parents emailed coaches at Rogers High School to find out what they intended to do about what happened.

"This is a huge issue and something that is 100% not OK," her mom wrote. "The fact that this was done by a biological male who identifies as a female is an even bigger issue for me. Where do we go from here?"

Kallie had also spoken to her coach personally about the incident.

"I told her how uncomfortable the match made me feel. She said she was looking into it."

In a December 8 email response to Kallie's parents, her coach seemed to take the accusations seriously.

[…]

We emailed the Puyallup School District for comment on January 29.

[…]

The next day, the school reported Kallie's allegations to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office – nearly two months after district employees had a legal obligation to do so.