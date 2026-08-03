Remember the Female Wrestler Who Alleged Her Transgender Opponent Sexually Assaulted Her? Well...

In December 2025, you saw the look on Kallie Keeler’s, 16, face: something was wrong. The female wrestler in the 190-pound class was facing a transgender opponent who was using unorthodox moves. They certainly were not mainstream moves, based on former wrestlers who’ve watched the tape. We covered this story in February: Keeler alleged she was being sexually assaulted, with her opponent pressing its fingers against her vagina. Brandi Kruse initially had the story:
EXCLUSIVE: A high school wrestler in Washington state says she was sexually violated by a trans opponent – and that public school employees broke the law by not reporting it. Our story: https://t.co/IFcrrO7uPb pic.twitter.com/MqClKewN9L— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 9, 2026
16-year-old Kallie Keeler didn't even realize she was wrestling a boy. She didn't find out until after she says he forcefully pushed his fingers into her vagina. The Puyallup (WA) School District is accused of burying her complaint – now there's now a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/4LRo0ft0wI— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 10, 2026
Video taken by Kallie’s mom on December 6 captures the disgust and panic in Kallie’s face. She tries to mouth something to her mom: "Her fingers are in my (vagina)."
Her mom can't make out what she’s saying and is on the wrong side of the mat to see what’s happening to her daughter. The referee is also out of the line of sight.
"I don’t know what she said. I don’t know why her face looked like that," her mom can be heard saying to someone off camera.
Traumatized and confused, Kallie decided to let her opponent pin her.
"I just wanted the match to be over," the teen told me, her hands grasping together. I could tell she felt awkward even talking about it.
After the match, Kallie immediately told her mom what happened.
[…]
Two days after the match, Kallie’s parents emailed coaches at Rogers High School to find out what they intended to do about what happened.
"This is a huge issue and something that is 100% not OK," her mom wrote. "The fact that this was done by a biological male who identifies as a female is an even bigger issue for me. Where do we go from here?"
Kallie had also spoken to her coach personally about the incident.
"I told her how uncomfortable the match made me feel. She said she was looking into it."
In a December 8 email response to Kallie's parents, her coach seemed to take the accusations seriously.
[…]
We emailed the Puyallup School District for comment on January 29.
[…]
The next day, the school reported Kallie's allegations to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office – nearly two months after district employees had a legal obligation to do so.
The Department of Education got involved later in February. Now, school officials in the Puyallup School District have been charged with neglecting to follow up on Keeler’s allegations. The arraignment hearing is set for later today. The transgender wrestler was not charged, citing the difficulty in prosecuting the case in court (via Tacoma News Tribune):
The principal and athletic coordinator of Rogers High School in Puyallup have been accused of a gross misdemeanor for allegedly failing to notify authorities after a wrestler reported that she had been sexually assaulted by her trans opponent during a match. Principal Jason Smith, 55, and athletic coordinator Peter Collins, 49, were charged July 21 in Pierce County District Court with failure to comply with the mandatory reporting law.
An arraignment hearing was set for Aug. 3 for the defendants to enter a plea to the charge. They have waived their right to appear. Collins’ defense attorney, Brett Purtzer, declined to comment on the allegations when reached by phone Friday, and he said Collins had no comments.
[…]
Prosecutors in June declined to file criminal charges against the athlete who the Rogers wrestler has said assaulted her. Prosecutors said possible charges would be too difficult to prove in court, in large part due to case law concerning consent in athletic contests. The individual’s identity as a transgender athlete has been a flashpoint in public debate over trans athletes in high school sports.
[…]
The Puyallup School District also is facing an investigation from the U.S. Department of Education over whether the district violated Title IX — which prohibits sex-based discrimination — by allowing transgender athletes to compete in girl’s sports and failing to adequately respond to allegations of sexual assault.
Former wrestlers who’ve watched the video said these incidents do happen, albeit with a frequency akin to checking a car’s oil. Also, when contact is made, the hands are immediately moved away, lest the wrestler be disqualified or called for a foul.
HUGE: School officials have been charged with failing to report the alleged sexual assault of high school wrestler Kallie Keeler by a trans opponent. Principal Jason Smith and athletic coordinator Peter Collins failed to tell police about the assault for nearly two months, as we… pic.twitter.com/Sdymm1w3N6— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 2, 2026
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the Conversation
VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.