Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," covering volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

Advertisement

Thanks for joining our study. I hope you had a joyful Thanksgiving. If you missed last week's study, “Why Thanksgiving Is a Religious Holiday,” you might enjoy its presidential history. This week, Nathan Harmon, a Townhall reader and Founder of Diffio AI, told me he restored the audio of President Roosevelt’s 1942 Thanksgiving proclamation, which I featured last Sunday. Take a listen. FDR’s voice is very moving. Thank you, Nathan.

Today we continue Part 3 of our series “When God Calls People to Leadership,” which was paused for the Thanksgiving study. To briefly recap:

In Part 1, Vol. 345, we examined God’s three foundational callings to Abraham, Moses, and Joshua, handpicked and called at a critical time to establish and advance God’s kingdom on Earth.

In Part 2, Vol. 346, we discussed God’s unique callings to Samuel, David, Isaiah, and Jeremiah.

Now in Part 3, we study three foundational callings in the New Testament that fulfill God’s messianic promise.

Before we begin, I repeat what I wrote in Parts 1 and 2: You don’t need to be a perfect, godly person for God to call you. He knows your gifts and talents because He gave them to you. Furthermore, any of us can be called to service in His kingdom, but your heart, mind, and soul must be open to hear His calling.

Let’s turn to John the Baptist, who, like the prophets Samuel and Jeremiah, was called by God in the womb. In Vol. 90, we covered “The Lesson of John the Baptist’s Conception Story.” John’s parents, Elizabeth and Zechariah, were “well along in years,” adding to the miraculous circumstances surrounding his birth. Elizabeth was Mary’s relative (see more below), and Zechariah was a high priest.

When the angel Gabriel told Zechariah about Elizabeth’s forthcoming surprise conception, God’s call to John the Baptist was established. I abbreviated Luke 1:5-24:

“Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to call him John. He will be a joy and delight to you, and many will rejoice because of his birth, for he will be great in the sight of the Lord.”

“He is never to take wine or other fermented drink, and he will be filled with the Holy Spirit even before he is born. He will bring back many of the people of Israel to the Lord their God. And he will go on before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous—to make ready a people prepared for the Lord” (Luke 1:5-24).

At John’s birth, “Zechariah was filled with the Holy Spirit and prophesied,” which I consider an underreported prophecy. His birth was discussed in Vol. 98, titled “A Great New Testament Prophecy That Needs More Attention.” Here are the highlights:

Advertisement

“Praise be to the Lord, the God of Israel, because He has come to His people and redeemed them. He has raised up a horn of salvation for us in the house of His servant David.”

“And you, my child, will be called a prophet of the Most High; for you will go on before the Lord to prepare the way for Him, to give his people the knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of their sins, because of the tender mercy of our God, by which the rising sun will come to us from heaven to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace” (Luke 1:67-79).

Then Luke wrote: “And the child grew and became strong in spirit; and he lived in the wilderness until he appeared publicly to Israel” (Luke 1:80).

God’s calling of John the Baptist, who prepared the way for Jesus’s earthly mission, illustrates the glory and wonder of God’s plans, as prophesied by Zechariah: “He [God] has raised up a horn of salvation for us in the house of His servant David.”

Never forget that this is the same God who can call our children or call us to serve Him. God is eternal and intervenes in our lives for His glory and purpose.

God’s next pre-conception calling was to John’s relative, Jesus the Messiah, and again the angel Gabriel served as God's messenger, informing Mother Mary:

Advertisement

“You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David, and He will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; His kingdom will never end” (Luke 1:31-33).

However, Mary, a virgin, was only betrothed to Joseph, so her conception was supernatural and remains controversial to this day. With the Christmas season upon us, He will be featured in next week’s study, while today we focus on God’s calling.

Note that in both the messages of calling to John and to Jesus, the angel Gabriel mentions King David. We just read that he told Mary, “The Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David,” and earlier Gabriel told Zechariah, “He has raised up a horn of salvation for us in the house of His servant David.”

God’s plan to call the greatest builders of His kingdom is a fascinating progression. Samuel was called in the womb after his mother Hannah pleaded with God to conceive, and then made good on her promise, releasing him into God’s service. Samuel assisted God by ensuring that David was chosen as Israel’s king. Jesus is from David’s royal lineage. (See Vol. 346.) Then John is called into service in the womb to prepare the way for Jesus.

This Godly progression — calling Samuel, David, John, and Jesus the Messiah — is a stunning example of the Almighty’s power to arrange the future to serve Him.

Advertisement

Finally, St. Paul (initially named Saul) was called into God’s service for theological leadership under dramatic circumstances on the road to Damascus. We read:

“As he neared Damascus on his journey, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him. He fell to the ground and heard a voice say to him, ‘Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?’ ‘Who are you, Lord?’ Saul asked. ‘I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting,’ He replied. ‘Now get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do’” (Acts 9:3-8).

Shortly after, as part of His calling, Jesus revealed that Paul would suffer for Him:

“‘Lord,’ Ananias answered, I have heard many reports about this man and all the harm he has done to your holy people in Jerusalem. And he has come here with authority from the chief priests to arrest all who call on your name.” But the Lord said to Ananias, ‘Go! This man is my chosen instrument to proclaim my name to the Gentiles and their kings and to the people of Israel. I will show him how much he must suffer for my name’” (Acts 9:13-16).

Bible readers know how much Paul suffered as he spread Jesus’s teachings before his martyrdom. Today, his letters are among the world’s most influential writings.

I hope you have enjoyed this “God’s calling” series (which I was called to write). If you want God to call you into His service, ask Him through unceasing prayer. Be patient. He hears you. God knows every fiber of our being and what you can do to glorify Him and serve His kingdom. Amen!

Advertisement

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our popular exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Now extended throughout 2027! Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.