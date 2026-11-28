I mean, what Bill Maher said isn’t new. But it’s another issue where he’s spot-on, and he likely made more of his audience mad by calling them out. Regarding the late-night hosts, it’s over. It’s not fun. The Letterman-Conan days are over, and this new era sucks. In short, the HBO host said late-night is too biased and left-wing. He made these remarks while being interviewed by Piers Morgan, where the pair, both Trump critics, said the president was actually right about a lot of stuff (via Fox News):

Maher and Morgan discussed the state of late-night shows since Johnny Carson retired from “The Tonight Show” in 1992. Maher remarked that Carson likely retired at the right time before hosts and even entertainers became determined to force political messaging into their shows.

“Do you think that the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and the others, by being so obviously politically partisan, have they conspired to slightly kill late-night comedy for you?” Morgan asked Maher on “One on One with Piers Morgan.”

“Well, it definitely seems dead,” Maher said. “Yeah, so I don’t think that helped. I know they don’t like it when I say that, but it’s true.”

Maher remarked that he was always political on his programs but distanced himself from other late-night hosts since they had no interest in appealing to people outside their political circle.

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m glad I’m not lumped in’ because I’m not like them at all. I’m really not. And I’m not saying they’re not talented or funny. They are. But, yeah, they absolutely have no interest in playing to half the country,” Maher said.

Morgan pointed out that an overwhelming number of Kimmel’s late-night political guests were not Republicans and that hosts like Kimmel rarely joke about Democrats.