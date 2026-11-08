A Quick Bible Study Vol. 345: When God Calls People to Leadership in the Old Testament, Part 1

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," covering volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Thank you for being part of our Sunday Bible study. There is a story behind today’s topic, “When God Calls People to Leadership in the Old Testament.” Last week, at the end of the Bible study interview, I wrote:

“Next week, we will return to our ‘regular programming.’ In the meantime, I look forward to hearing from my divine ‘Assignment Editor.’ At this writing (and nearly every week at this time), I have no idea what topic we will study next, but He knows, and I trust Him. Amen to that!”

Amazingly, shortly after the interview was published, I was “called” by my “Assignment Editor” with this week's headline topic: “When God calls people to leadership.” His “assignment” showed God's sense of humor; while I was waiting to be “called” about His new topic, He sent forth “calling” as the topic. Praise God!

Since there are many biblical callings, this topic will extend into next week. Today we discuss God’s big three foundational callings to Abraham, Moses, and Joshua.

But first, don’t ever think you need to be a perfect, godly person for God to “call” you. I am living proof of that truth. However, the Bible shows on numerous occasions that God calls people for His purpose. He uses their skills and the faith He has bestowed on them to accomplish the tasks He needs to further His Kingdom on Earth.

In the Old Testament/Hebrew Bible, two early examples of God’s call required physical movement. In Genesis, God called Abraham (then Abram) to an extraordinary purpose:

“The LORD had said to Abram, ‘Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you. I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.’ So Abram went, as the LORD had told him; and Lot went with him. Abram was seventy-five years old when he set out from Harran” (Genesis 12:1-4).

Note that Abram was 75 years old. Quite a massive calling for someone so advanced in age. The Bible records that Abraham died at age 175. If that confounds you, here is an explanation.

God called Abram to a life-changing journey that required faith and obedience to fulfill God’s grand purpose, which would impact the world forevermore.

God’s second world-changing calling was to Moses, as recorded in Exodus. Yet Moses carried serious “baggage.” Read the story in Exodus 2:11–21. Briefly, in Egypt, Moses murdered an Egyptian man who was beating a Hebrew slave. Moses covered the body with sand and stayed quiet, but his actions were revealed. The news reached the Pharaoh, who tried to kill Moses, so Moses fled to Midian.

Many years later, God called Moses to an urgent rescue mission to lead the Israelites out of Egyptian bondage. I abbreviated the long passage below, a powerful story of God’s call that, like His call to Abram, forever impacted the world.

“Now Moses was tending the flock of Jethro his father-in-law, the priest of Midian… and he came to Horeb, the mountain of God. There the angel of the LORD appeared to him in flames of fire from within a bush. Moses saw that though the bush was on fire, it did not burn up.”

“God called to him from within the bush, ‘Moses! Moses!’ And Moses said, ‘Here I am.” ‘Do not come any closer,’ God said. ‘Take off your sandals, for the place where you are standing is holy ground.’ Then he said, ‘I am the God of your father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob.’ At this, Moses hid his face, because he was afraid to look at God.”

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“The LORD said, ‘I have indeed seen the misery of my people in Egypt. I have heard them crying out because of their slave drivers, and I am concerned about their suffering. So I have come down to rescue them from the hand of the Egyptians and to bring them up out of that land into a good and spacious land, a land flowing with milk and honey—…And now the cry of the Israelites has reached me, and I have seen the way the Egyptians are oppressing them. So now, go. I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring my people the Israelites out of Egypt’” (Exodus 3:1-10).

Moses questioned God's choice of him because he felt unqualified for the task. The next conversational passages reveal God’s identity to Moses, easing his fears about the mission (Exodus 3:11-15). Therefore, if God calls you to a seemingly impossible task, trust that He will be with you until completion.

Our third and final example of God’s call to leadership is Joshua, another world-changing personnel choice from the Lord’s human resources department.

After Moses' death, God chose Joshua, Moses' aide, to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land. Again, the mission was difficult, but God’s encouragement to Joshua is inspiring and beautiful to read. The passage below, in abbreviated form, begins the book of Joshua; it reads:

“After the death of Moses the servant of the LORD, the LORD said to Joshua son of Nun, Moses’ aide: 'Moses my servant is dead. Now then, you and all these people, get ready to cross the Jordan River into the land I am about to give to them — to the Israelites. I will give you every place where you set your foot, as I promised Moses.’

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‘No one will be able to stand against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you. Be strong and courageous, because you will lead these people to inherit the land I swore to their ancestors to give them. Be strong and very courageous. Be careful to obey all the law my servant Moses gave you’

‘Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful. Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go’” (Joshua 1:1-9).

I get chills reading that passage. You can feel Almighty God's power.

God’s words to Joshua apply when God calls you into a challenging situation. Note the phrase God repeats three times: “Be strong and courageous.” Also note that God told Joshua, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” If that verse sounds familiar, it first appears in Deuteronomy 31:6 - 31:8, and later in the New Testament, in Hebrews 13:5.

That concludes today’s study. Next week, we pick up with God’s call to Samuel and then to David, review a few Hebrew prophets, and tackle the New Testament callings.

I hope you enjoyed this topic, which I was called to write about for a reason known only to God. Email me if this topic is timely for you now or has ever been in your life.

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

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Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our popular exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Now extended into 2027! Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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