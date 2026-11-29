James Burnham wrote his classic "Suicide of the West" in 1964 — 62 years ago. While it doesn’t take a second to blow one’s brains out and commit suicide, civilizational suicides take longer. Some historians say that Rome was 300 years in “falling.” The Northern Kingdom of Israel took about 200 years. England lost its empire within a generation, but is still on life support — maybe and barely. History doesn’t move rapidly.

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Western Civilization has had a good run — over 2,500 years. But it does currently seem to be committing suicide, destroying itself, as Burnham argued 62 years ago. Here is some evidence in the form of four recent headlines from Breitbart:

“U.K. Report: Four Out of Five New Jobs Taken by Migrants Over Past Decade”;

“Khan Will Overtake Smith as Most Common ‘English’ Surname Next Year: Report” (this is happening in the U.K.);

“Report: Over Half of Foreigners in Spain Arrived After 2020”;

“Muhammed Remains Top UK Baby Name as ‘Yahya’ Makes Record-Breaking Surge in 2024 Rankings”.

And, of course, France has been on fire for weeks, but its people have kept electing politicians who have no clue what to do — except let it happen.

We are witnessing it in America and Canada, too. We’d like to think we can stop this inevitable march towards oblivion, but it doesn’t seem to be happening.

“O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err” (Isaiah 3:12). Like with ancient Israel, the commission of suicide is being led by our politicians, though we, the people, must share the blame because we elect them. But we give politicians power (a huge mistake), and we trust them (an even bigger mistake) to do the best things for us (which they rarely do).

For some reason, we exalt, glorify, and publicize politicians to the point where their egos and hubris know no bounds. Somehow the utterly fallacious conception has arisen that they are better people than we are, or at least smarter and wiser than the rest of us, and that they have some innate ability to lead people “progressively” to higher and higher heights of glory, prosperity, peace, joy, happiness, and contentment. So, we put our faith and fate, and the fate of our country, into their hands. And the results are coming in rapidly. They are catastrophic.

Rarely, in history, have politicians ever lifted and wisely directed their people for long. Interestingly, the occasional king or emperor (not many) had some success and ruled wisely and justly, but almost never has a democratically elected mass of politicians done it — at least not for an extended period. The collapse always comes because people who have no business near the reins of power get control of it and, with no more wisdom than the average ape, the results are inevitable. Suicide, individually, destroys one person; politicians leading suicide destroy a nation.

It’s the story of history. Our Founding Fathers knew it very well, which is why they wrote a Constitution that greatly limited the power politicians had over people, specifically defining what government could and could not do, and thereby letting the people run their own lives as they saw fit — with the strong encouragement that they should be virtuous, God-fearing, and hard-working. Our Founders, to protect us from politicians and their constant abuses, formed a limited republican government, joining it with the principles of Christianity, or as John Quincy Adams wrote in 1837, “The highest, the transcendent glory of the American Revolution was this—it connected, in one indissoluble bond, the principles of civil government with the precepts of Christianity." Not a theocracy, of course. But a limited government and a virtuous people. “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom” (Benjamin Franklin). A most noble experiment, but I think we can safely say that such an “indissoluble bond” is, at best, dying in America, and partly because most of our politicians have given up this vision of “the principles of civil government.” It should thus not be surprising to witness the breakdown and disappearance of virtue as a guiding standard in the United States when we have largely removed from our education system the source of virtue. With poor leadership, collapse becomes inevitable if that leadership is given too much power.

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So, the politicians in the U.K., Spain, France, and Democrats in America are handing their countries over to Third World migrants who have no virtuous, limited government tradition or heritage to guide them. When those migrants get to be the majority (especially those from certain countries), they will not let the minority have the rights we’ve let the migrants have. Look at the countries from which they are coming if proof of that is needed. They don’t know what “majority rule” is because they’ve never had it or done it. They have no clue how to do it; that isn’t the way their minds worked because they haven’t been trained to think like that. Thus, they will turn former Western Civilization nations into what they have always known, and the resultant minority will suffer the consequences — those who survive the initial takeover. We simply do not have the virtuous and wise leaders in our political class anymore who understand the consequences of their own folly.

Why is that wisdom missing? “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge (and wisdom).” Knowledge and wisdom start there. When politicians (and the people who have elected them) relinquish that great principle of eternal truth, they will eventually end up destroying themselves and the societies they inhabit.

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When you demolish the foundations upon which a civilization and/or nation have been built, collapse is the inevitable consequence.

So, James Burnham wrote about Western suicide 62 years ago. We are watching it happen. If we return to virtue and godly wisdom, we can save Western Civilization. But that doesn’t appear to be imminent.

Neither “Mark It Down!” Substack (mklewis929.substack.com) nor “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) are backing down due to recent happenings. Indeed, I’m doubling down. Subscribe to both. Return to American greatness in my Old West novels, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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