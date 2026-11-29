The political Left is calling for rent control to make housing more affordable. But there is a much better way: removing government regulations that prevent more housing from being built. Zoning — government regulations that determine where, what, and at what size and density buildings may be constructed — is one of the main reasons for high housing costs in American cities. Its negative consequences extend far beyond the housing market: Zoning restricts labor mobility, reduces productivity, and slows economic growth. Although some American cities have taken encouraging steps toward reform, only the complete abolition of zoning can solve the underlying problems.

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Auckland in New Zealand is a city with particularly high housing costs. In 2016, the city undertook a radical reform. Minimum lot sizes were abolished, and restrictions on building density were relaxed across approximately three-quarters of residential land. Eight years later, researchers examined what had happened. The number of dwellings was 18 percent higher and rents 23 percent lower than they would have been without the reform.

In his book “Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It,” Nolan Gray, a professional urban planner, examined the impact of strict zoning regulations on American cities and the economy as a whole.

Zoning should not be confused with urban planning in general. Zoning means prohibiting something: For example, apartment buildings or townhouses may not be built in designated areas, but only single-family homes. In nearly every major U.S. city, apartments are banned outright in at least 70 percent of residential areas. In San Jose, one of the most expensive cities in the United States, apartments are prohibited in 94 percent of residential areas. And even where apartments are permitted, their number is often restricted.

Who Knows Better: Developers or Government Officials?

The government stipulates, for example, how many parking spaces must be provided when a new building is constructed. Behind this is the assumption that politicians, planners, and government officials know better what people need than the developer who constructs a building.

But isn’t it the case that the developer has more knowledge of the preferences of prospective homebuyers and tenants and, above all, has a direct economic interest in providing neither too many nor too few parking spaces? If he builds too few, he will have more difficulty finding buyers or tenants. If he builds more than are needed, he has wasted money. Of course, his predictions may be wrong, but he has a greater incentive to get them right because every mistake costs him money — unlike government officials and politicians.

The Market Rationally Organizes Building Density

If land prices are very high, this means that many residents and businesses want to locate there. Accordingly, developers, if allowed to do so, will build at very high densities or construct tall buildings, such as the skyscrapers in Manhattan. In areas that are less centrally located or where fewer people want to live and work, land prices will be lower, making less dense development more economically viable.

The market responds much more quickly to people’s changing needs than government planners do. Zoning has existed in the United States for more than a hundred years, and some urban regulations have been in place for decades. It takes months and often years to change them. Additional permits are required, applications for changes to plans must be submitted and reviewed — and all this costs a great deal of time and money.

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Gray cites Austin’s zoning code, written in 1984, when the Texas capital was still a sleepy, midsized city. Despite Austin’s transformation into a booming technology hub, outdated zoning regulations have survived, wasting land that could be used for offices or high-rise housing.

How Zoning Reduces Economic Growth

The negative consequences of zoning affect the entire economy. When the most popular cities become too expensive because of strict regulations, they can no longer attract workers to the same extent as they could if housing prices were lower.

Cities such as Orlando in Florida, which are not as productive as Los Angeles, San Diego, or San Jose in California, are growing much faster, partly because housing costs in Orlando are much lower. This is an inversion of the historical norm of Americans moving to prosperity, and many economists agree that zoning-induced high housing costs are largely to blame.

The good news is that more and more American cities are recognizing these problems. Single-family zoning and minimum parking requirements are increasingly being challenged.

Nolan Gray believes, however, that these reforms are far from sufficient and advocates abolishing zoning altogether. He allays fears that chaos would ensue by pointing out that there are other comprehensive government building regulations, environmental regulations, and planning requirements that would remain in force even if zoning were abolished. Whether that is good news, of course, is open to doubt.

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Rainer Zitelmann is author of the book “In Defence of Capitalism.”

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