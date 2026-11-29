Democrats have a way of burrowing under the skin of the law and embedding themselves in it like an aggressive cancer keeps popping up elsewhere in the body. Republicans are like a papercut – you notice it, at first, but the pain goes away fairly quickly and you go about your business like it never happened. In January, the cancer is taking over Congress, but the papercut still has a few weeks to get things done; to redeem themselves before Democrats come in and try to undo everything. Will they have the guts to do it?

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That’s an open question. If there’s one thing at which Republicans excel, it is disappointing their voters. Remember the “We will repeal and replace Obamacare” crowd? Dozens of votes were held and we lost all of them. Then, suddenly, we’d made it to the precipice in the Senate and, like clockwork, John McCain strolled in late at night and, without warning, stabbed everyone who voted for him on his “I’ll repeal Obamacare” campaign in the back and gave a big “thumbs down.”

McCain’s betrayal was bad enough, but that was the last attempt at getting rid of the monstrosity that got us to where we are now, with Democrats promising to “fix” the system they broke. We could have reset it all without much fuss, but it’s too late now. There will be pain, there needs to be pain, and it has to happen or else there will be real trouble with government-run healthcare.

That’s neither here nor there, as Republicans don’t have a clue, let alone a plan, on how to fix the system Democrats created to break. But they do have time to get some things right, if they have it in them.

President Trump did some great things in the first two years of his second term, none of which were put into law by Congress. Executive orders on the border, on immigration, that should be codified into law so the next president can’t simply undo them the way Joe Biden did, with the stroke of an autopen.

Immigration is a mandatory spending issue, and changing those can be done with a simple majority in the Senate. Illegal immigration, and legal immigration, cost the country billions of dollars every year. Who gets to come here, how they do it, and what they can do while here are all fiscal issues. Congress could create a carveout for illegals here who give birth to deny them citizenship by legally clarifying that status is linked to geography – if you’re here illegally, it is different than living here legally.

Sure, there will be court battles, but so what? It is on firm legal ground. Democrats are constantly redefining words in laws – “Women” anyone? – Republicans can redefine, in law, what the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” mean. If they have the balls to do it.

I know the base is all gung ho for the SAVE Act, and they could do that, too, I suppose. But it’s not nearly as important, honestly, as taking on immigration. Republicans didn’t have their asses handed to them in the midterms because of voter fraud, they lost because they didn’t do anything to address the problems of the country worth voting for. No amount of photo IDs would have changed that.

But illegal immigration is an almost everything issue. Herding tens of millions of people who do not belong in this country out of it would free up enough housing to make housing substantially more affordable. It would cut outlays to cover the costs of the treatment of illegal aliens in our healthcare system. While not the only issue in healthcare, it is a significant one.

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All of this addresses the top issue on everyone’s mind in the election: affordability. It’s too late for this election, obviously, but the problem is real and still exists. Addressing this would help people.

Democrats are going to do everything possible to screw things up worse than they are so they can blame Trump and Republicans in 2028. Making that harder now by doing something big and important like codifying the president’s executive actions into law would set Democrats on their heels at the start of the next Congress, rather than on the offensive.

Also, forcing votes on every judicial nominee, before Democrats cut that off completely, would be smart, too.

All of this would be smart, but it would take a spine and principles. Republicans lost, in large part, because too many of them don’t have either. Now, many of those people don’t have jobs. Giving them a chance to go out on a high note, while pretending to be brave and conservative, can be sold to them as their best (and maybe only) pathway back in two years.

When all else fails, you can count on a politician to finally do the right thing. Well, all else has failed, and Republican leadership in Congress should put that theory to the test in the few weeks they have left.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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