The Treasury Secretary of the United States now sleeps on a military base.

Scott Bessent moved out of his Georgetown home amid threats linked to Iran, and he remains there. On Fox News, Bessent named one reason the danger got so close: Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker approved a photo of the house the day it was purchased. Two days earlier, the secretary said his team “pleaded with her not to print the location of my house.”

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What the Journal did was legal, and it should stay legal. But just because it’s legal doesn’t make it right. The remedy belongs to editors, owners, and Congress, not prosecutors.

Before I spent three decades managing capital for families who prefer their names off the society page, I worked private security and executive protection from 1987 to 1995. Rule one in that business: the principal’s home address is need-to-know.

The story ran on January 31, 2025, as a Luxury Homes exclusive, Power Line reported. Bessent had paid $12.5 million for a Georgetown townhouse. The purchase was news. The picture wasn’t. The Georgetowner noted that the Journal ran a drone’s-eye view of the secretary’s street. No address appeared, but neighbors knew. A source told ABC News the report raised security concerns.

Hannibal Lecter summed up threat assessment for Clarice Starling: “We begin by coveting what we see every day.” Hostile intelligence services work the same way. In 2022, the Justice Department charged a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard with offering $300,000 to have former national security adviser John Bolton killed. Bessent backed a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, so Tehran has motives of its own. In 2020, a disgruntled lawyer who found Judge Esther Salas’ address and photos of her home online showed up posing as a courier and murdered her 20-year-old son. Celebrities learned this first. The year before I moved to Los Angeles, a stalker obtained actress Rebecca Schaeffer’s unlisted address through state motor vehicle records and murdered her. Congress answered with the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act of 1994.

The law doesn’t reach what the Journal did, and it shouldn’t. Under 18 U.S.C. 119, publishing a covered official’s home address is a crime only when done to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence, or with knowledge it will be used that way. The Supreme Court held in Smith v. Daily Mail and Florida Star v. B.J.F. that government generally can’t punish truthful publication of lawfully obtained information on a matter of public concern. D.C. privacy law under Wolf v. Regardie kills any claim missing one of five elements, and a cabinet officer’s home purchase misses two: it wasn’t private, and the public had a legitimate interest.

That doesn’t mean no consequences. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, so here’s a fair test: would the Journal run a drone shot of its own editor’s home on the Luxury Homes page? I won’t publish Tucker’s house, and nobody else should. Dow Jones answers to News Corp and its subscribers, and both can demand that Tucker explain the call in print. Deportation, which some online voices demand, is out of bounds. The First Amendment doesn’t come with a passport check.

I earned my degree in criminal justice at Northeastern, and one lesson stuck: police discretion. An officer decides on the spot whether a driver gets a warning, a ticket, or handcuffs. We grant that latitude because no statute anticipates every situation, and we hold officers accountable when a bad call gets someone hurt. Journalists deserve the same latitude and the same accountability. The Court in Florida Star protected a paper that printed a rape victim’s name, yet many newsroom policies still won’t publish those names. That’s discretion working. There was no good reason to run the picture of Bessent’s street. That’s discretion failing.

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The best counterargument is that an official’s home tells voters something about conflicts and money. Justice Brandeis called sunlight the best disinfectant. But Bessent’s finances were already in daylight. His nominee disclosure listed assets worth at least $521 million. No underwriter I’ve worked with would trade a cabinet officer’s safety for a prettier layout.

Newsrooms can fix their part with a written rule: no identifiable imagery or locating detail for a senior official’s home unless the home itself is the story, and any request from a protective agency gets a written answer from the top editor. If you’re going to overrule the bodyguards, own it on paper.

Congress should stop protecting officials one branch at a time. Judges got the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, which shields their home addresses from agencies and data brokers. The Senate passed S. 2144 by unanimous consent in September 2025 to cover members of Congress. It stalled in the House, and cabinet officers aren’t in it. One statute should cover all three branches, aimed at data brokers and government records, with a clear carve-out for news reporting.

I’m a husband, a father of three, and a small business owner. I pay to live in a guard-gated community because I value my privacy and like the fact that security controls access to who can drive by my house. If others choose to live a high-profile lifestyle and appear on "MTV Cribs," they have made that conscious choice. Allow cabinet members privacy so they can focus on their jobs without unwanted distractions.

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Marcus Aurelius left himself a simple rule in the Meditations: if it is not right, do not do it; if it is not true, do not say it. The Journal’s photo passed the second test and flunked the first. Its editors should learn the difference before another official packs a bag for a military base.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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