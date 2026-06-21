Sen. Gallego Under Fire for Using Campaign Cash on Super Bowl Tickets, Family Travel

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is under fire for allegedly tapping campaign cash for family travel and Super Bowl tickets, according to a report from Politico.

Politico reported that Gallego used a joint campaign account with former Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who resigned after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple women and accused of abusing his campaign funds.

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Federal lawmakers can use campaign funds for campaign purposes, but not “personal use.”

Politico reported that Gallego spent money from a political action committee to travel to Miami, Chicago, and both Disneyland and Disney World. He also spent over $18,000 in reimbursements for child care.

Gallego didn’t reject the report.

“This is not breaking news,” he said in a statement to POLITICO. “With the rising costs of child care and the burden it has on the budgets of American families, Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the White House alike regularly travel with their wives and children, as is permitted by the FEC.”

Gallego is one of many Democrats who might run for president in 2028, along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Controversies like this have blocked Democrats from successfully running for president.

SCOOP: Sen. Ruben Gallego repeatedly used campaign cash to fund luxury outings with his wife and to care for his children since launching his campaign for Senate in 2023, including attending the Super Bowl using a joint campaign account with Eric Swalwell.https://t.co/Osq33JrHr5 — Irie Sentner (@iriesentner) June 21, 2026





Drip drip drip https://t.co/YzjaTEFtgM — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) June 21, 2026

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) Faces Calls to Resign After Records Reveal Campaign Funds Spent on Family Travel and Super Bowl Tickets — POLITICO — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 21, 2026

Andrew Bates went from defending the Biden crime family to have to deal with the Ruben Gallego/ Eric Swalwell crime syndicate: Gallego tapped campaign cash for family travel, Super Bowl tickets, records show



“Federal Election Commission records show that on one such occasion,… pic.twitter.com/C03dpgDoKk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 21, 2026

Eric Swallwell BFF, Ruben Gallego used donor money for family travel, Super Bowl tickets, Disneyland tickets, and paid his mother-in-law hundreds of dollars from campaign funds for watching his kids records show https://t.co/reBuyKGELS — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 21, 2026

Ruben Gallego funneled cash from a joint campaign account with Eric Swalwell to take his wife Sydney to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.



These people are SICK! pic.twitter.com/GkNomyRdwN — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 21, 2026

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1st Swalwell thrown under the bus, now little Ruben..it must be bad 🤣 https://t.co/XL03wcccaS — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) June 21, 2026

Gallego and his wife have a record of profiting from his office. @AndrewKerrNC reported in 2023 that they made $20K renting out their Phoenix home while taxpayers footed the bill for their $1M Capitol Hill townhouse: https://t.co/cbeiCgMbRO https://t.co/uCgtHIVD7V — Tim Rice (@TimRiceDC) June 21, 2026

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