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Tipsheet

Sen. Gallego Under Fire for Using Campaign Cash on Super Bowl Tickets, Family Travel

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 21, 2026 6:00 PM
Sen. Gallego Under Fire for Using Campaign Cash on Super Bowl Tickets, Family Travel
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is under fire for allegedly tapping campaign cash for family travel and Super Bowl tickets, according to a report from Politico. 

Politico reported that Gallego used a joint campaign account with former Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who resigned after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple women and accused of abusing his campaign funds. 

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Federal lawmakers can use campaign funds for campaign purposes, but not “personal use.” 

Politico reported that Gallego spent money from a political action committee to travel to Miami, Chicago, and both Disneyland and Disney World. He also spent over $18,000 in reimbursements for child care. 

Gallego didn’t reject the report. 

“This is not breaking news,” he said in a statement to POLITICO. “With the rising costs of child care and the burden it has on the budgets of American families, Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the White House alike regularly travel with their wives and children, as is permitted by the FEC.” 

Gallego is one of many Democrats who might run for president in 2028, along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former Vice President Kamala Harris

Controversies like this have blocked Democrats from successfully running for president.    

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2028 ELECTIONS CONGRESS ERIC SWALWELL POLITICO RUBEN GALLEGO


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