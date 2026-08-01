The WNBA Isn't Beating the Allegations

The WNBA continues to dig itself into a hole following Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham’s decision to take a stand on keeping men out of women’s sports. In the latest debacle, multiple coaches, including Cunningham’s, have refused to defend the “Women’s” National Basketball Association from playing men.

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Fever coach Stephanie White is asked her stance on males playing in women's sports.



"I wouldn't really say that I'm educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don't ever believe that exclusion is the answer."



She then opens up on "frustration" over the debate being tied… pic.twitter.com/6hOLPSBYBf — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) August 1, 2026

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White claimed that she didn’t believe “that exclusion is an answer” in response to barring men from taking over the league.

“I don’t know, when we talk about biological male and scientifically where we are, I think it's a totally different scenario,” White said when asked if she believed that a man should be allowed into the WNBA. “I’m not educated enough in terms of transgender and transitioning to give you a smart answer. I would say though that I just don’t feel like exclusion is an answer. We need to have deeper and more layered conversations.”

White further expressed that debates over whether or not men should be allowed into the WNBA is simply “a part of our growth as a league.”

Portland Fire head coach Alex Sarama is asked his stance on biological males playing in women's sports and does not give a straight answer. The question comes with the Fever in town as a rally in support of Sophie Cunningham's stance on the issue goes on outside the arena. pic.twitter.com/5KFvTtKK8x — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) August 1, 2026

Portland Fire coach Alex Sarama was posed a similar question about men in women’s sports, to which he responded by stating that he supports “people from all communities and all walks of life.” Fox News reporter Jackson Thompson reiterated the question by asking specifically about men participating in the WNBA, which Sarama refused to answer.

The game between the Fever and Fire wasn’t without politics either. Portland fans expressed their displeasure with Cunningham by waving gay and transgender pride flags while kissing when featured on the jumbotron. Fans likewise booed Cunningham whenever she had possession of the ball, but were drowned out with cheers after Cunningham made a three-point shot.

Fans with trans and gay flags showed up to protest Sophie Cunningham 😳 pic.twitter.com/UufcTZePpP — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 1, 2026

Sophie Cunningham getting HEAVILY BOOED in Portland...



She knocks down a 3 and calls the crowd losers 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dHD6UwVvYK — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 1, 2026

Cunningham would later give a young Fever fan one of her game-worn shoes after her team’s win over the Fire in a viral moment.

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the reaction on this young fan's face when Sophie Cunningham gifted her a game-worn shoe after tonight's win in Portland 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZrEYqshqAd — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 1, 2026

Cunningham’s heroic stance has largely overshadowed much of the controversy surrounding the league’s treatment of fellow Fever star Caitlin Clark, who currently isn’t featured in the MVP race despite posting one of the best stat-lines in the WNBA.

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