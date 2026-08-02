De Tocqueville Nails It Again: Improper Education Leads to Moral Debauchery

“When the taste for physical gratifications among them has grown more rapidly than their education . . . the time will come when men are carried away and lose all self- restraint.”—Alexis de Tocqueville

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I have said many times that America’s number one problem today is not political; it is moral and spiritual. We live in an incredibly promiscuous age—worldwide—with every kind of vileness, vice, licentiousness, barbarism, and decadence practiced and exalted by ALL political persuasions. Individual responsibility and a willingness to accept the consequences of one’s own actions are almost unheard of—especially on the perverted, degenerate Left. America has caught this virus and become a selfish, pleasure-loving society, and no society can survive that for long. And the problem appears to be expanding.

The most vital part of any individual’s education is his/her moral education—teaching strong character, self-control and self-discipline, a sense of duty toward others and responsibility towards family, society, and oneself. When a people loses that goal in their education system, they lose their cohesion, their normality, their minds. Noah Webster’s dictum was that “education is useless without the Bible”; in other words, moral education is paramount, and his wisdom has been verified since America booted God and His Book out of our schools and replaced them with atheistic “science,” “diversity,” and “grooming.” The results are manifest in America: rising divorce and crime rates; 40 percent of all births (nearly 70 percent in the black community) are out-of-wedlock, virtually destroying the nuclear family; we have a political party where murdering babies is their most cherished belief (killing non-wanted, “non-essential” sub-humans has always been a cardinal mantra of Leftism). And there is exploding promiscuity in the form of premarital sex, adultery, homosexuality, rape, pornography, and even lust for sex with children. Countless millions of Americans don’t even know what a man and a woman are anymore, or the definition of marriage in God’s eyes. Half the people think they ought to live off the other half, and vote for politicians who love to make it so. That’s the new morality in America, and, not surprisingly, it is tearing the nation apart. And politicians are chief in all of this, and largely the cause of it.

We have stopped looking up for inspiration and guidance, and now look only to ourselves, where self-centeredness and personal indulgence become the be-all of our existence. Too many Americans have been maleducated by those who are equally mis-educated and unrestrained, and who want no restraints, and most Americans are currently too myopic to realize what is happening. This has created a fractured society, and the splintering is growing with no end in sight. How can you have a united people when “every man does that which is right in his own eyes”? That is the very definition of societal chaos and disunion.

And neither political party is pointing us back to moral responsibility. In fact, the Democrats are doing exactly the opposite.

Look at the de Tocqueville quote again for what has happened: our “taste for physical gratification…has grown more rapidly than [our] education.” What a brilliant analysis and 100 percent accurate in modern America. Proper education (moral education) is the only thing (except totalitarian terror) that can put restraints on physical gratification, that can guide the desires all humans have into correct, appropriate channels. And when that education is lacking, “the time will come when men are carried away and lose all self-restraint.” Does the Democrat Party (especially) teach any semblance of self-restraint? How can a party that nominates a Graham Platner have any credibility when it comes to moral values, self-restraint, self-sacrifice, duty to others, respect for women, and individual responsibility? Unless your party doesn’t believe in any of those things. Which the Democrats don’t.

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The Democrat Party’s essence has become the very opposite of those virtues, and there is a reason for it, folks. Edmund Burke told us what it is:

“Society cannot exist unless a controlling power upon will and appetite be placed somewhere; and the less of it there is within, the more there must be without. It is ordained in the eternal constitution of things, that men of intemperate minds cannot be free. Their passions forge their fetters.”

If people do not practice self-control, which is the very essence of liberty, then some entity (government) will have to step in and restrict them: “the less of it (personal control) there is within, the more there must be without.” The “controlling power” from “without” is exactly what the Democrats and the Left want—totalitarian government. It is therefore in the interest of the Left to encourage as much debauchery and licentiousness as possible in order to necessitate government intervention and dominance over as many as possible. And a government-run education system is made to order for a people who want government to control everything. A godly, Biblical, moral education restraining “physical gratification” is the last thing the Democrats and the Left desire. And that is a major—the major—reason they hate religion, especially Christianity, so much.

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Burke also said, “Whatever disunites man from God, also disunites man from man.” We can find truth, unity, freedom, and peace in being directed by God. When “every man does that which is right in his own eyes,” there will never be, there never can be, unity. Or freedom. Or peace.

Can America turn this tragedy around? It certainly can, but we’ll need a wiser set of leaders and a reformed education system, and I currently don’t see either waiting in the wings anytime soon. And an uneducated, selfish, pleasure-loving, debauched, decadent society wouldn’t want them anyway. That’s why Democrats get elected.





Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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