Gavin Newsom's Free Diaper Scheme Is Full of It

California Governor Gavin Newsom is running for President. Well, this writer theorizes his wife is the one really running; Newsom is just the face of the campaign. This story certainly adds weight to that theory, too.

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Newsom announced he was going to waste more taxpayer money, at least $20 million, to provide 100,000 new parents in his state with 400 diapers. He's doing this in partnership with an organization called Baby2Baby.

California is partnering with @Baby2Baby to provide free diapers to newborns across the state.



The Golden State Start program — a first-in-the-nation initiative — will provide 400 free diapers to every newborn in the state, rolling out in hospitals this summer. pic.twitter.com/OL1d9u3YCl — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 8, 2026

But there's a catch. Baby2Baby is connected to Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Baby2Baby co-CEO Norah Weinstein sits on the board of Siebel Newsom's "California Partner's Project."

🚨 JUST IN: California Gov. Gavin Newsom conveniently announces $20 MILLION in taxpayer dollars will flow to an organization connected to his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom



"Free diapers" will be handed out to newborns through the group Baby2Baby — a co-CEO of which is Norah… pic.twitter.com/QlWdemZq5Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 8, 2026

That's obviously not a coincidence.

And math savvy folks noticed that the state is paying a lot more for those "free" diapers than the supposedly evil capitalist stores.

Gavin Newsom’s new $20 million dollar NGO diapers program is spending TRIPLE the retail cost per diaper compared to Walmart



Here’s the math:



Diaper prices at Walmart



Huggies 160 count: $39.77

Pampers 160 count: $42.47

Luvs: 120 count: $34.97

Value Brand 162 count: $27.38… pic.twitter.com/Gm3cCQAmML — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 11, 2026

If you do the math, diapers at Walmart cost $.025 cents for Huggies, $0.27 for Pampers, $0.29 for Luvs, and $0.17 for the Value Brand.

Newsom is spending $20 million to distribute 40 million diapers to 100,000 babies. That's $0.50 per diaper, twice the more expensive store brands.

There's more corruption, too.

You're not gonna believe this, but Gavin Newsom's new "free diapers" program is yet another corrupt NGO money laundering operation.



Kelly Sawyer runs Baby 2 Baby, an LA charity that provides baby gear to poor mothers. If you go to an LA private school, you get solicited to… pic.twitter.com/5TNbU3lFSD — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 10, 2026

Here's more:

Siebel Newsom co-founded the California Partners Project, which helped facilitate the partnership. Her non-profit works to increase women’s representation in leadership, and Norah Weinstein sits on the board. Weinstein is also the co-CEO of Baby2Baby. She has run the organization since 2011 alongside co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof. ... Patricof’s family ties have also drawn attention from critics, including her marriage to film producer Jamie Patricof, whose father, Alan Patricof, is a longtime Democratic donor with deep ties to the Clinton-era political network. The state has committed roughly $20 million to the program, including $7.4 million already approved and another $12.5 million proposed in the 2026–2027 budget cycle, positioning it as a major expansion of statewide diaper access for newborns. Backlash has been swift and highly critical, with many questioning both the structure and cost of the initiative.

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Steve Hilton, who is running to replace Newsom, slammed the proposal.

How much are diapers at Target compared to Gavin Newsom's government diapers paid for by YOUR taxes?



We went to take a look: pic.twitter.com/iahLUbm1Fm — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 10, 2026

Hilton went to Target, where he found diapers for as low as $0.16 per diaper.

"Why is it three times more expensive for Gavin Newsom to send diapers to 100,000 babies than just leaving the money in the bank accounts of the parents in the first place?" Hilton asked.

"Because it's going to some total bulls**t non-profit, which cronies of his are gonna make money, and that is what is wrong with California," Hilton said. "Instead of just cutting taxes so you can afford diapers and sending it out in this ridiculous bureaucratic scheme."

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