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Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Was Just Asked If She Will Run For President in 2028. Here Is Her Answer

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 10, 2026 1:15 PM
Kamala Harris Was Just Asked If She Will Run For President in 2028. Here Is Her Answer
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Kamala Harris is continuing to toy with the idea of a presidential run in 2028, following her 2024 campaign that lasted just 108 days and reportedly spent a record $2.4 billion before losing in a landslide to President Trump. 

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She was asked directly about the possibility at the National Action Network's 35th Annual Convention in New York City on Friday morning.

"As I said in introducing you, you and I go back over a quarter century, and if there's anyone that has had over-communication, it's you and I," Reverend Al Sharpton said. "So are you going to run again in '28? I tried to be subtle, but I just figured I'd go right at it."

"That's as subtle as Reverend Al Sharpton could ever be," the former vice president replied. "We love you for many things, but not being subtle."

"Listen, I might," she answered. "I might. I'm thinking about it."

Some social media commentators joked that it appeared that the former vice president was drunk.

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS PETE BUTTIGIEG

This comes as Harris continues to hold the highest level of support among potential 2028 Democratic contenders, followed closely by California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 

None of the leading figures have formally confirmed whether they intend to run for president.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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