Will The DSA’s Politics of Envy Work on Michigan Democrats?

I was born in Michigan, I was raised in Michigan, I went to school and college in Michigan, and still consider myself a Michigander in most ways. But I don’t really recognize Michigan anymore, at least not as the Michigan of most of my life. The Democrat primary election Tuesday will show me if the Michigan I remember still exists, or if it is dead and buried under a pile of progressive rubble and terrorist sympathies.

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I’ve always been a conservative, as far back as I can remember. The IDEA of communism or socialism (and there really isn’t much difference between the two) never made any sense to me because I knew history and human nature.

There are a lot of lazy people who, even when their basic comfort depends on it, will not conduct themselves in a way that helps better their lives. They will not do what is necessary so they can hold a job. For that, which is essentially anti-social behavior, their quality of life, honestly, sucks. As cruel as it sounds, they’ve earned it. In fact, it might be the only thing in life they’ve actually earned themselves.

These are the people to whom the radical left appeals – people who feel cheated by the fact that everyone around them has improved their lives and they have been floundering. That they’ve been floundering by choice, or as a direct result of the choices they’ve made, never occurs to them. They’re owed something; what they’re unclear about, but they want it and much more. They deserve things because they exist, and nothing is going to change their belief in that.

People like this aren’t interested in consequences, at least for themselves. They exist as a result of the actions they’ve taken, yet will not recognize that reality. They want consequences for the people who’ve succeeded.

By success, I’m not talking about money, although that can be a part of it; I’m talking about life; about being happy. Some of the people I grew up with have not made much money, yet they’re among the happiest people I’ve ever met. This is what the Democratic Socialists of America – the truly evil faction taking over the DNC – will never understand.

While I grew up with people who have the mentality of the DSA, they are people riddled with envy, whereas the normal people are content in their lives. Contentment is the ultimate inoculation against socialism – people who are content with their lives don’t worry about what others have, and they don’t. They just want to have enough to take care of themselves and their families and some left over to grill and maybe drink some beers with their friends on the weekend. It’s not complicated.

Only those susceptible to leftism suffer envy to a debilitating degree – they watch rich people on reality TV and believe it should be them with the toys. They can’t accept their selfishness, so they project it to believing “everyone” should live that way, so it’s not just about them.

They can’t fool themselves, but they can fool the feebleminded and live with the lie. Envy is a powerful motivator and political power is the shortest path to revenge.

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If you’ve been following the Senate race on the Democrat side in Michigan, the DSA candidate (who pretends he’s not DSA, even though they are physically campaigning for him in the state) talks non-stop about what it is others have, and some people don’t. He acts as though it was given to those others on condition that they help deny those good things to everyone else. It’s stupid, but effective.

Just how effective it ultimately ends up being will be decided on Tuesday, as a socialist nutjob who despises the United States and Jews while sympathizing with terrorists and all the charm of a used car salesman is running against a somewhat less radical leftist who only dislikes the country and Constitution with the personality of a socially awkward tree stump. I’m not a Democrat, thank God, but if I were, I would pick the person who doesn’t seem indifferent about killing people (which is a generous interpretation).

On Tuesday we will get another glimpse into just how far gone the Democrat Party is now, and just how effective the politics of envy and jealousy are. We will also see how deeply the anti-Semitism river flows on the left. I know people on both sides of that scale; which direction the scale tips will determine a lot, including just how easy or hard the fall campaign will be for the GOP, and how worried we all need to be about the future of the country.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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