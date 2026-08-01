Oh, No Way, Bill Maher Said That Last Night

Bill Maher is a man who prefers being alone—and he’s fine with that. He personally chose to be single with no children, a decision he owns and says he wanted. But now, politically, he finds himself on an island. He’s never been a Republican, but the Democratic Party has become too loco for him. The socialist insurgency has made him declare that he’s open to voting for a Republican in 2028 should this continue, and he delivered an epic commentary last night, where he explained to his audience why his vote is in play: he read off the DSA’s agenda.
Bill Maher’s audience audibly gasps when he reads what the Democratic Socialists of America are actually saying out loud:— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 1, 2026
MAHER: “Trump has told 1 trillion lies, but when he says the DSA are actually COMMUNISTS, that’s not one of them.”
“And it’s not hard to prove it just by… pic.twitter.com/HXcJ0T1Jyv
MAHER: “Trump has told 1 trillion lies, but when he says the DSA are actually COMMUNISTS, that’s not one of them.”
“And it’s not hard to prove it just by quoting the DSA and their candidates.”
“J.D. Vance was on the show, and I told him that if the Democratic Party keeps going in the direction of the DSA, my vote was in play. And all I heard all vacation was, ‘Oh, my God, you’re a Republican now.’ No, that's not what I said. I said in play, and here’s why.”
“Because not a week goes by where I don’t read about some newly chosen, exciting new face in the Democratic Party. And then when that face opens its mouth, the Communist Manifesto or some other crazy shit comes out! Again.”
“Let’s just read the quotes. The DSA platform says: ‘You work as much as you are able and no more than needed.’ If that was any closer to Karl Marx’s dictum, from each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs, they’d be sued for plagiarism.”
“New York Mayor Mamdani once tweeted, Karl Marx’s words exactly. They’re not trying to hide it. Their most popular influencer, Hasan Piker, thinks communism is so groovy, he laments the fall of two of the most murderous regimes in history, the Soviet Union and Chairman Mao's China.”
“Mamdani's aide, his top aide, Cea Weaver, said, ‘If you don't believe in the government's sacred right to seize property, it's over.’ And ‘impoverish the white middle class.’ What? That's a goal? You know you're supposed to scare people into voting for you, right?”
“One of the new, soon-to-be Democratic congresspeople, Darlesia Chavalier, supports seizing all properties from landlords and said, ‘Seize the means of production.’ Mamdani has said ‘The end goal is seizing the means of production.’ I think they want to seize the means of production.”
“Now, maybe you missed that in school or missed school altogether, but THAT'S COMMUNISM.”
“Now the coalition within the DSA called the Marxist Unity Group is in ascendance. And I must take them at their word. When their words include, ‘Our commitment is to the long-term struggle for a fully liberated classless society. In a word, communism.’”
“What do they have to do, tweet out ‘Elect more communists’? Oh, yeah, Cea Weaver did that.”
[Shows tweet, audience audibly gasps]
“Yes, [she really did that]! ... People gotta realize this is going on.”
Now, to level things out, Maher did take a swipe at Trump, noting, shockingly, that he’d vote for Sarah Palin over this, that being painting everything gold in the Oval Office. He also said that the pro-big-tent Democrats are unaware that being big-tent also means hosting a bunch of clowns [emphasis mine]:
Bill Maher: “I would vote for Sarah Palin before this shit!”— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 1, 2026
“Gavin Newsom... says he’s good with [democratic socialists] because the party is a ‘big tent.’ Well, you know what else you find in a tent? CLOWNS.”
“It's so funny. So many liberals shit themselves every time Trump… pic.twitter.com/kSjk5jWcp7
“Gavin Newsom... says he’s good with [democratic socialists] because the party is a ‘big tent.’ Well, you know what else you find in a tent? CLOWNS.”
“It's so funny. So many liberals shit themselves every time Trump puts gold on something in the Oval Office.”
[Mocking] “Oh, it’s historic!”
“And the separation of powers isn’t? Get your head out of your ass.”
“I would vote for Sarah Palin before this shit!”
Again, he’s not a conservative; he’s a liberal, and he’s a comedian who now criticizes everyone more constantly because his side has lost the plot. But you know his critiques of the Democrats are what trigger the Left more, since they have no sense of humor.
Last Note: His take on Fauci was hilarious, noting that we haven’t seen exposure like this since Anthony Weiner’s unfortunate Twitter posts. Also, the media's boosting of his ego likely contributed to the chaos and the science fiction he peddled during the pandemic.
Even Bill Maher says Fauci’s diary is the “most embarrassing” release of anything he has seen since Anthony Weiner got caught sending a d*ck pic to a college student.— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 1, 2026
“He [Fauci] is just so susceptible to flattery.”
“And for the people who say Trump lives by people kissing his… pic.twitter.com/4B3yVpbff0
“He [Fauci] is just so susceptible to flattery.”
“And for the people who say Trump lives by people kissing his ass, this is from Fauci’s diary.”
“Fauci: ‘The nurses went absolutely wild to see me. They were squealing and laughing and clapping. It was something to behold.’”
“Fauci: ‘Many print profiles and features on me. Ridiculous. Too many to count.’”
“Fauci: ‘I’m such a valued spokesperson and a good communicator.’”
“This kind of stuff is dangerous because he was having his ass kissed by one side in the debate, and I think he made decisions based on that.”
I'm not voting for anyone who thinks the wrong side won the Cold War or cheers for the Intifada like it's the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0iBVs5poXg— Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 1, 2026
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