The Real Story Behind Ruben Gallego's Trip to Colombia

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is heading into trouble. The man was once close friends with former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), before Swalwell was pushed out of D.C., with his entire career falling apart in a single weekend over serial sexual misconduct and rape allegations. Gallego said he didn’t know about Swalwell’s past proclivities, which wasn’t believable, especially when he held an impromptu press conference where he admitted he knew about the allegations of creepiness. He didn’t say that per se, but you cannot say ‘I know nothing’ and later admit you knew the guy was ‘flirty’ for years. Which one is it? And credit to the reporters who didn’t allow him to slither away from that remark.

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Now, details about a past CODEL trip to Colombia with Gallego further add scrutiny to the ‘I don’t know’ talking points he’s peddled amid the Swalwell fallout. Side note: There were reportedly credible threats against Gallego’s life on this trip, and he still went out until 3 am (via NOTUS):

Ruben Gallego is a 46yo married Senator inviting staff to party at night clubs til 3am in Colombia



But you definitely should believe him when he says he didn’t know about the conduct of his best friend Eric Swalwell - who famously also enjoyed sending late night texts to staff https://t.co/warjeBksNd — Griffin Neal (@griffintweeting) April 23, 2026

While on an official trip to Bogotá last summer, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego stayed out until the wee hours of the morning partying at a club and asked multiple embassy staffers to join him, despite warnings from the U.S. Embassy in Colombia that they had identified a credible threat to his life, four sources with knowledge of the incident told NOTUS. Gallego and Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno were on a congressional delegation to Colombia in what Gallego’s office said was an effort to “strengthen bilateral relations, as well as discuss organized crime, the business climate, and China’s growing influence in the country.” His behavior during the trip, however, raised concerns among U.S. officials. At the conclusion of the August trip, embassy staff received what they believed to be a credible report that there was a threat to Gallego’s life. They notified Gallego’s security detail and sent additional security to discuss the matter. The Arizona Democrat was at a dinner at the time and, after some discussion, decided to stay out, three of the sources told NOTUS. Following dinner, Gallego walked to a nightclub, a source said. While at dinner and the club, Gallego and his chief of staff messaged employees at the embassy to come meet up with them, one U.S. official, a former U.S. official and three other sources briefed on the matter told NOTUS. At least one female embassy employee told her State Department colleagues she received a message from Gallego asking her to come out. It is unclear if any employees accompanied him, and there are no allegations that Gallego engaged in inappropriate behavior with any embassy staff member.

He also allegedly texted a female staffer at the embassy to come out. No allegations of misconduct were made, but, again, this guy didn’t know anything about Swalwell’s creepiness. Almost as believable as Nancy Pelosi, who said the same thing—the man was in your inner circle, lady.

That's the real story. It’s not Gallego partying late into the night with death threats swirling around him in Colombia—it’s the ongoing illusion that he and the rest of the Democratic Party were unaware of Swalwell. Guys, he wasn’t a genius serial killer like Ed Kemper. He was just too stupid to cover his tracks and avoid detection. You all simply protected him and threw him to the wolves when he no longer served your purpose, which was attacking Donald Trump every day—and doing a pretty poor job at it.

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