Eric Swalwell Is Facing Another Scandal – This Time It Involves His Nanny

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14), who is running for governor, is facing new scrutiny after complaints alleged that he used campaign money to pay a live-in nanny who did not possess valid work authorizations.

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Fox News reported that the allegations of Swalwell’s employment of Amanda Barbosa, a Brazilian national who worked for the lawmaker’s family. This revelation comes as Swalwell is under fire over separate sexual assault allegations that are hitting his campaign.

Barbosa came to the United States on an au pair visa. Swalwell hired her in 2021. Federal Election Commission data showed she was paid $3,914 in campaign funds in 2021 and $46,930 in 2022. The lawmaker sponsored the nanny for a green card in December 2022 when her visa was set to expire.

However, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) complaint filed by filmmaker Joel Gilbert alleged that Barbosa continued working for the Swalwell family through 2023 and 2024 despite not having valid work authorization.

Meet Eric Swalwell's illegal alien Brazilian nanny, Amanda Barbosa, slaving away in 2024. She is "off the books" so Swalwell likely failed to pay required Social Security, Medicare taxes (FICA), Workers' Comp and Unemployment Insurance.

Read DHS Complaint: https://t.co/Xy4teT3wN9 pic.twitter.com/0v0jIfbD5N — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) April 2, 2026

The payments from the Swalwell family to Barbosa ceased during that time period but FEC records show $52,262 in campaign expenses for “childcare” were reimbursed to Rep. Swalwell. The complaint describes this as a workaround to keep the arrangement with Barbosa going.

The Department of Labor told the New York Post that Barbosa’s labor certification was approved in 2024. FEC data shows she received another $38,905 in campaign funds in 2025.

A 2022 FEC advisory opinion said Swalwell as allowed to use campaign funds for certain overnight childcare expenses tied to campaign travel when his wife was unavailable. But critics question whether the later spending fell within those limits.

This is one of several allegations of misconduct Swalwell faces. Multiple women have accused the lawmaker of sexually harassing — or assaulting — them. A former staffer said he sexually assaulted her in 2019, when she worked for him, and again in 2024, after she had resigned. She said the last incident occurred when she was too intoxicated to consent. “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” she told CNN. “He didn’t stop.

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In June 2025, the Swalwell CAMPAIGN illegally paid Brazilian nanny Amanda Barbosa to visit DISNEY WORLD with Eric, his wife, and kids and charged the expense as "Child Care for Campaign Event"! That's illegal Eric! Read my FEC Complaint: https://t.co/m2a7HtEbU0 pic.twitter.com/LZNv7fys4y — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) April 3, 2026

Politicians on both sides of the aisle condemned the revelations and called on him to drop out of the race. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) said the lawmaker should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay.”

Swalwell told the San Francisco Chronicle, “These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor.”

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