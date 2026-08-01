Trump Halts Massive Iran Attack Plan. Here's Why.

President Donald Trump is pausing plans for a major attack on Iran, he announced on Saturday with the hopes of reviving an agreement with the country.

The president was mulling whether or not to hit areas that would impact foundational elements of the Islamic Republic’s grid, as well as infrastructure, according to Axios.

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“The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat,” he continued.

He conditioned that an agreement is required in order to fully prevent an attack of a large scale.

“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” the president added, noting that the Israeli government is also on board with the plan.

“Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,” Trump wrote.

The president reportedly spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, who cautioned against massive strikes on the Islamic Republic, CNN reported.

Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Saturday, four people familiar with the matter & a regional source tell me, @Kevinliptakcnn & @jmhansler.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman reinforced Saudi Arabia’s desire for de-escalation during the call and raised concerns about plans… — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) August 2, 2026

In June, the United States and the Islamic Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding, but it was effectively shattered when Iran began striking cargo ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a continual U.S. military response.

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