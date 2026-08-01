New York Plunges New Depths

At the end of May, the New York State Assembly introduced Assembly Bill A11509. The proposal would permanently prohibit anyone born after December 31, 2007, from purchasing tobacco or nicotine products for the rest of their lives.

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In practice, the State is claiming permanent ownership over the autonomy of part of its population. It is deciding today that these individuals will never be considered capable of making their own choices. The distinction it creates is not based on any assessment of individual responsibility or capacity. It rests solely on an arbitrary date of birth.

This variety of age-based smoking ban has become a growing trend around the world. New Zealand was the first country to attempt it in 2022, introducing the world's first nationwide generational tobacco ban. It reversed course in 2024 after concerns the policy was fueling the black market, strengthening organized crime, and reducing tax revenue.

Assembly Bill A11509 has received its first reading in the Assembly and has been referred to the Health Committee. It is unlikely to advance during this legislative session, but that should not lead anyone to dismiss it, as it reflects a broader trend already visible in other states. Similar proposals have been introduced in Hawaii, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Although none have passed at the state level, the movement has gained considerable momentum locally in Massachusetts. Brookline became the first municipality in the United States to adopt a generational tobacco ban in 2020, a measure upheld by the state's Supreme Judicial Court in 2024. More than 20 municipalities have followed suit, including Newton, Hopkinton, and South Hadley.

In the United Kingdom, a nationwide generational tobacco ban has already become law. The Tobacco and Vapes Act made the country, in April 2026, the second in the world after the Maldives to introduce a generational ban on tobacco sales. Beginning in January 2027, anyone born after January 1, 2009, will never be able to legally purchase tobacco anywhere in the UK and will never be recognized as a free adult capable of making that decision.

Political opposition has already emerged. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has pledged to repeal the law if it comes to power, citing concerns over personal liberty, the impact on small businesses, and the same issues that led New Zealand to abandon its own ban, including the expansion of the black market.

This paternalistic impulse extends well beyond tobacco. The same protective logic is increasingly being used to justify regulating social media, food, and beverages, all based on the assumption the State knows better than individuals what is good for them.

A generational ban is fundamentally different from a conventional age restriction, which simply establishes the point at which citizens become adults and can be trusted to make their own decisions, a threshold everyone eventually reaches.

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A generational ban never grants that freedom. The number of people permanently prohibited from making a legal purchase grows every year as more individuals are born after the cutoff date. As a result, the illicit market created by such a policy is likely to expand exponentially. When the State bans a product people continue to want, the product does not disappear. It changes hands, becomes more valuable, and creates new opportunities for organized crime.

In Australia, a report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) estimates that 80 percent of the tobacco consumed in the country originates from illicit markets. This July, authorities seized 20 million cigarettes and 38.4 tonnes of tobacco leaves and cut tobacco after dismantling two international criminal networks based in Spain.

Rather than imposing blanket prohibitions that create second-class citizens and boost gang-run black markets, a more effective approach would focus on education and accurate information, allowing responsible adults to make their own choices while distinguishing products according to their actual level of risk. A generational ban ignores these distinctions. It treats tobacco products and vapor products the same, including cigarettes, vapes, and electronic cigarettes, and imposes a single, permanent solution on a problem that requires nuance.

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If Assembly Bill A11509 moves forward, Albany will join an alarming pattern already taking shape in London, Wellington, and more than 20 municipalities across Massachusetts. It will not protect public health more effectively than harm reduction already does, but it will create a generation of adults who are never considered fully responsible for their own bodies and choices in the eyes of the State.

Cláudia Nunes is a writer at Young Voices, specializing in public policy analysis and economic freedom.

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