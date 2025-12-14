Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for...
Trump Mourns Lives Lost in Recent Terror Attacks

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 14, 2025 2:12 PM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

President Donald Trump mourned multiple recent terror attacks - a shooting at Brown University that killed two and wounded 9 others in Rhode Island and a mass shooting in Sydney, Australia that killed 11 and wounded over a dozen more people. 

Trump spoke to the media at the White House and recounted multiple terror attacks over the last week. 

An ISIS gunman killed three U.S. soldiers in Syria and wounded three more. Trump said that two of the three wounded soldiers have been released from the hospital. Trump said that the Syrian government was fighting on the U.S. side against ISIS. 

Trump said that 11 people were killed and 29 were badly wounded in an anti-semitic attack in Australia. 

