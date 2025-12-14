Trump Mourns Lives Lost in Recent Terror Attacks

President Donald Trump mourned multiple recent terror attacks - a shooting at Brown University that killed two and wounded 9 others in Rhode Island and a mass shooting in Sydney, Australia that killed 11 and wounded over a dozen more people.

Trump spoke to the media at the White House and recounted multiple terror attacks over the last week.

An ISIS gunman killed three U.S. soldiers in Syria and wounded three more. Trump said that two of the three wounded soldiers have been released from the hospital. Trump said that the Syrian government was fighting on the U.S. side against ISIS.

Trump said that 11 people were killed and 29 were badly wounded in an anti-semitic attack in Australia.

🚨 BREAKING - PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I want to pay my respects to the people no longer with us. Brown University, 9 injured, 2 are looking down on us from Heaven."



"Australia...an antisemitic attack."



"Syria also. We had an attack in Syria. 3 patriots terminated."



"Rough day."

WATCH: President Trump speaks on the Brown University shooting and Hanukkah attack in Australiapic.twitter.com/Q3AIXGzgb7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 14, 2025

President Trump delivers remarks at the White House, paying respects to the victims of the shooting at Brown University, the antisemitic attack in Australia, & the attack on U.S. forces in Syria.



"I pay my deepest regards & respects from the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/XWoCQ5Orin — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 14, 2025





NEW: I’ve just spoken to President Trump about the terrorist attack in Australia. His message to Jewish Americans preparing to celebrate Hanukkah: “be proud of who you are - celebrate proudly” — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) December 14, 2025





Terrible news out of Rhode Island this evening. We're all monitoring the situation and the FBI stands ready to do anything to help.



We're all thinking of and praying for the victims tonight. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2025

