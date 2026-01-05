VIP
Executing the Objective
Sen. Mark Kelly Is About to Have Deep Regrets Over Urging Troops to Disobey Orders

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 05, 2026 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, released a statement saying that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, who in November, alongside five Democratic colleagues, urged U.S. servicemembers to disobey what they called illegal orders issued by President Trump, is to be censured and could face demotion, which would reduce his retirement pay.

"Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline," Hegseth wrote on X. "As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice."

Therefore, in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret). The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay.

"To ensure this action, the Secretary of War has also issued a formal Letter of Censure, which outlines the totality of Captain (for now) Kelly’s reckless misconduct. This Censure is a necessary process step, and will be placed in Captain Kelly’s official and permanent military personnel file," the statement added.

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
The statement added that, "Captain Kelly’s status as a sitting United States Senator does not exempt him from accountability, and further violations could result in further action."

This comes after Sen. Kelly, alongside Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, released a video telling servicemen and members of the intelligence community: "Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders."

The video statement was in response to the deployment of the National Guard to several major U.S. cities, though it did not specify which orders from President Trump were allegedly “illegal.”

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

