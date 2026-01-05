Kamala Harris Called Trump’s Venezuelan Operation 'Unlawful and Unwise.' Marco Rubio Has Some Thoughts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed former Vice President Kamala Harris, who condemned the capture of the Venezuelan socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro. Harris claimed that the operation is not in the best interest of Americans and claimed that the so-called four-hour war was "for regime change or oil."

On Sunday, in an interview with NBC, Rubio questioned why the Biden administration would offer a $25 million reward for the capture of Venezuela’s leader and then not expect it to ever be enforced. For too long, U.S. foreign policy has amounted to issuing strongly worded statements while condemning serious action against our enemies.

“In the Biden administration, they had a $25 million reward for [Maduro’s] capture,” Rubio told NBC News’ Kristen Welker. “So, we have a reward for his capture, but we’re not going to enforce it?”

“That’s the difference between President Trump and everybody else … President Trump did something about it.”

On Saturday, alongside every other democrat, Kamala Harris condemned President Trump's operation in Venezuela, which saw the country's socialist dictator, Nicolás Maduro, captured in around four hours.

"Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable," Harris wrote on X. "That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price."

The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies. The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first.

Rubio went on to slam critics who claimed the operation was not in America's best interest, or who claimed that the U.S. was only after Venezuelan oil.

