ISIS Gunman Kills 2 US Soldiers, 1 US Interpreter in Syria; 3 Others Wounded

Two U.S. Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed and three others were wounded during an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman today in Palmyra, Syria.

Sean Parnell, the Chief Pentagon Spokesman and Senior Advisor to the Department of War, shared the tragic news.

The soldiers died while “conducting a key leader engagement” to support a counter terrorism unit in the region. The soldiers’ names and units are being withheld for 24 hours until after the next of kin are notified.

The attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) December 13, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that partner forces killed the attacker.

Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. https://t.co/P7D9NrWpAL — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 13, 2025

The soldiers were ambushed, according to the U.S. Central Command's social media.

As a matter… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 13, 2025

