ISIS Gunman Kills 2 US Soldiers, 1 US Interpreter in Syria; 3 Others Wounded

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 13, 2025 12:41 PM
Two U.S. Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed and three others were wounded during an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman today in Palmyra, Syria. 

Sean Parnell, the Chief Pentagon Spokesman and Senior Advisor to the Department of War, shared the tragic news. 

The soldiers died while “conducting a key leader engagement” to support a counter terrorism unit in the region. The soldiers’ names and units are being withheld for 24 hours until after the next of kin are notified. 

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that partner forces killed the attacker.

The soldiers were ambushed, according to the U.S. Central Command's social media. 

