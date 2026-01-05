Hilton Hotels Racing to Do Damage Control Over Flap With ICE Agent Reservations
Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They Just Pulled in Minneapolis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 05, 2026 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Hilton Hotels is going to have a very bad week. They've decided to opt for the Bud Light Treatment and align themselves with the Left's anti-Trump "Resist" movement.

How?

By denying hotel rooms in Minneapolis to government officials. Both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have called out the hotel mega-chain.

"When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations," DHS wrote on X. "This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?"

DHS also shared an email from a Hilton employee with the subject "Upcoming reservation."

In the email, the employee wrote, "After further investigation online, we have found immigration work connected with your name, and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

Another screenshot shared another message that read, "This email is in regards to the reservation you made with the Hampton Inn Lakeville property. We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation. Please pass this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property."

Related:

ICE also called out Hilton in relation to that Lakeville property, which is in Minneapolis.

"Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations?"

Conservatives are calling for a boycott of the chain, which owns several properties in its family, including DoubleTree, Embassy Suites, and Hampton Inns.

Many chains are franchisees, and one X user said this is likely a franchisee decision and not a corporate one.

"This is almost certainly a decision by the franchisee, EverPeak Hospitality, and not Hilton corporate," wrote Bramanti.

Hemingway wrote, "DHS says @HiltonHotels is apparently opposed to enforcement of immigration laws. Refuses to book immigration officers. Hilton asks immigration officers to get the word out that they oppose public accommodations for federal officers engaged in protection of rule of law."

This writer tried to call the Hilton Honors number and was told the line is "experiencing unusually high call volume." 

We can't imagine why.

Editor's Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

