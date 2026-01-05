VIP
Executing the Objective
This Is What Democrats Are Saying About Trump's Venezuela Operation
You Won't Believe What This Guy Was Caught Doing in a Women's Restroom
Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn't Like Senator Tom Cotton
You'll Own Nothing: New York Socialists Are Coming for Your Home
Democrat Sara Jacobs Pushes for Job-Killing Federal Minimum Wage Hikes
Globalize the Intifada: Zohran Mamdani Cuts NYPD Out of Mayoral Briefings Put in...
The Cuban Communist Party Says 32 Cubans Were Killed in Venezuela. Guess Why...
Trump Captured Maduro. Venezuelans Rejoiced. The Media Panics.
Mamdani Once Signed Statement Arguing US Sanctions, Not Socialism, Caused Venezuela’s Dest...
Sen. Mark Kelly Is About to Have Deep Regrets Over Urging Troops to...
Tim Walz Drops Out of Minnesota's Governors Race Amid Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal
Encouraging Words in Farsi Must Be Backed by Action
The Warmth of Collectivism is the Cold Logic of Ruin
Tipsheet

Authorities Identify Suspect Who Vandalized JD Vance's Home

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 05, 2026 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

The individual suspected of vandalizing Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio has been identified.

The authorities arrested a 26-year-old man identified as William DeFoor on Monday morning. He allegedly used a hammer to shatter several windows and also damaged a Secret Service vehicle that was parked nearby.

Advertisement

The agents heard the noise around midnight and quickly caught DeFoor before Cincinnati police arrived to take him into custody.

The vice president was not home during the vandalism.

This was not DeFoor’s first brush with the law. In April 2025, he pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism after causing over $2,000 worth of damage to an interior design company in Hyde Park. He was sentenced to two years of treatment at a mental health facility and was ordered to pay $5,500 in restitution.

When officers read him his rights, DeFoor reportedly responded, “I don’t know,” according to The Independent.

The authorities charged DeFoor with vandalism, criminal trespassing, and obstructing official business. He did not manage to enter the home before being detained.

Vance addressed the incident in a post on social media. “I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home,” the vice president wrote. “As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.” 

Recommended

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM JD VANCE MENTAL HEALTH OHIO

He affirmed that he and his family were not home during the incident and criticized media outlets for “plastering images of our home with holes in the windows” on social media.

There have been other incidents in which people have targeted Vance over politics. When he first purchased his home, a local artist “yarn bombed” it back in 2023 when Vance was still a senator. The artist wrapped a tree, a signpost, and a utility pole in rainbow-colored arn and attached signs reading “Respect Our Rights” and other LGBTQ-themed messages.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
You Won't Believe What This Guy Was Caught Doing in a Women's Restroom Jeff Charles
Sen. Mark Kelly Is About to Have Deep Regrets Over Urging Troops to Disobey Orders Dmitri Bolt
The Cuban Communist Party Says 32 Cubans Were Killed in Venezuela. Guess Why They Were There. Amy Curtis
After Maduro Did This, Trump Ordered the Raid That Captured Him Matt Vespa
Globalize the Intifada: Zohran Mamdani Cuts NYPD Out of Mayoral Briefings Put in Place After 9/11 Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement