VIP
Brown Shooting That Killed 2, Wounded 8 Might Have Targeted Jewish Economics Professor

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 14, 2025 12:07 PM
A shooting at Brown University that killed two people and wounded 8 others might have been targeting an economics professor. 

Law enforcement has detained a suspect, but hasn’t answered many questions about why it took them so long to detain the suspected shooter. 

Police say that they will share more details later. 


Rachel Friedberg is Teaching Professor of Economics, Faculty Associate of the Program in Judaic Studies, and Faculty Associate of the Population Studies and Training Center. Friedberg served for four years on the faculty of the Department of Economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Her research focuses on the economics of immigration, specifically econometric analysis of the outcomes and impacts of immigrants in the United States and Israel, about which she has testified before Congress and participated in Knesset committee deliberations. She is currently exploring the intersection of economics and Jewish studies. 

