Brown Shooting That Killed 2, Wounded 8 Might Have Targeted Jewish Economics Professor

A shooting at Brown University that killed two people and wounded 8 others might have been targeting an economics professor.

Law enforcement has detained a suspect, but hasn’t answered many questions about why it took them so long to detain the suspected shooter.

JUST IN: A person of interest is in custody in connection with the Brown University sh00ting. The attacker targeted a “specific classroom” holding a study session for an Economics exam, “yelled something,” and then began shooting.



“We also know that this person reportedly used a… pic.twitter.com/SzR1IlJ8BY — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 14, 2025

Police say that they will share more details later.

🚨#UPDATE: A “person of interest” is in custody in the Brown University mass shooting but police won’t release age, gender, race, or motive.



That’s not protecting an investigation.

That’s protecting a narrative.



Release the details.



The public deserves the truth. pic.twitter.com/xfyMNybgbh — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) December 14, 2025





Rachel Friedberg is Teaching Professor of Economics, Faculty Associate of the Program in Judaic Studies, and Faculty Associate of the Population Studies and Training Center. Friedberg served for four years on the faculty of the Department of Economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Her research focuses on the economics of immigration, specifically econometric analysis of the outcomes and impacts of immigrants in the United States and Israel, about which she has testified before Congress and participated in Knesset committee deliberations. She is currently exploring the intersection of economics and Jewish studies.

The economics professor whose class was targeted for the Brown University shooting is Jewish.



This is not a coincidence. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) December 14, 2025

Oh. The shooting occurred in the classroom of Professor Rachel Friedberg...who is Jewish, part of the Program in Judaic Studies, and whose research focuses on the intersection of economics and Jewish Studies?



That seems like it might be incredibly relevant. https://t.co/BFWCBkLsOe pic.twitter.com/BigBSx9L6i — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) December 14, 2025

An update on the @FBI response at Brown University:@FBIBoston established a command post to intake, develop and analyze leads, and run them to ground.



We activated the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, to provide critical geolocation capabilities.



As a result, early… pic.twitter.com/KONDEbrduR — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 14, 2025

Rachel Friedberg, the Brown University professor whose classroom was targeted, was Jewish and taught Judaic studies.



She wasn’t present during the shooting.



This was a blatant, targeted attack. pic.twitter.com/KKnf2KUSw8 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) December 14, 2025

