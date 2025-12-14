10 Dead, 11 Wounded in Australia Mass Shooting

Two men shot up a Jewish Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Police reported 10 people dead, including one of the suspected shooters, while the other suspected shooter was critically wounded.
Graphic videos posted to social media show many people down. Other videos posted to social media show an unarmed hero disarming one of the shooters.
WATCH: Bystander disarms active shooter at Bondi Beach in Sydney pic.twitter.com/g7lrayGWYr— BNO News (@BNONews) December 14, 2025
Australian hero who disarmed the terrorist at the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia is a Muslim.— Manakdeep Singh Kharaud (@Iam_MKharaud) December 14, 2025
His name is Ahmed El Ahmad.
We need more such brave men in society.#BondiBeach #bondibeachsydney pic.twitter.com/3aEVyOxzu9
Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area.— NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025
Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.
People posted videos of the shootout on social media. The videos are graphic.
CRAZY FOOTAGE 🔴— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 14, 2025
Full 10 minutes of the terror attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, where more than 1,000 people were in attendance.
Tell me all the observations you’ve observed. pic.twitter.com/JVCasW1Mvs
The Prime Minister released a statement but failed to mention the attack targeted Jews.
Prime Minister of Australia in a statement - without a single word about terror against Jews, not a word about Hanukkah. https://t.co/m3PJNskKpe— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 14, 2025
The US condemned the attack.
The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 14, 2025
Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia.
I will never understand why people choose to coddle and endorse violent jihad against innocent people celebrating life on a beach.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 14, 2025
Globalize the Intifada isn’t a saying, it’s a devastating, murderous action against innocent Jews. This time, in Australia during the festival of…
