Tipsheet

10 Dead, 11 Wounded in Australia Mass Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 14, 2025 10:17 AM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Two men shot up a Jewish Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. 

Police reported 10 people dead, including one of the suspected shooters, while the other suspected shooter was critically wounded. 

Graphic videos posted to social media show many people down. Other videos posted to social media show an unarmed hero disarming one of the shooters. 


People posted videos of the shootout on social media. The videos are graphic. 

The Prime Minister released a statement but failed to mention the attack targeted Jews. 

The US condemned the attack. 

