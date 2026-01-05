You Won't Believe What This Guy Was Caught Doing in a Women's Restroom

Here we go again.

Another trans-identified male has been caught engaging in indecent behavior in a women’s gym locker room. This incident took place in a Concord, California Planet Fitness when a woman named Grace Hutson was using the women’s restroom.

Advertisement

She found that a trans-identified male was masturbating in one of the bathroom stalls and recorded a video showing his shadow as he did the deed.

While Hutson posted the video on Sunday, she explained that the incident occurred in May 2025. She was afraid to expose it back then out of fear of being labeled transphobic.

In a follow-up video, she said, “At the end of the day, whether you’re transgender or not, you should not be stroking your s—t in the women’s bathroom.”

She's right. But here's the problem: Planet Fitness's ridiculous policy makes it nearly impossible to prevent this from happening.

Hutson reacted the way many woman have over recent years when trans-identified males show up in their locker rooms and restrooms. She alerted the front desk staff. However, employees were not sure how to handle the situation because Planet Fitness’ policy placed them in a difficult situation.

The gym’s policy states: "Members and guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity.”

This means any dude can stroll into a Planet Fitness women’s locker room as long as they claim to identify as a woman. Staff are required to accommodate him. There have been cases where women who complained were banned from Planet Fitness.

In this case, Hutson’s boyfriend ended up confronting the person. She said she considered calling the police, but decided against it because “there’s no way anything is gonna come of this.”

That’s the world we are living in now. A woman can see a man pleasuring himself in the women’s bathroom, but can’t bring attention to it because she will be labeled a bigot. That’s the environment Planet Fitness has cultivated with this silly policy.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has happened at a Planet Fitness gym.

In March 2024, the gym revoked Patricia Silva’s membership at a Fairbanks, Alaska Planet Fitness after she photographed and reported a biological male shaving in the women’s locker room while a 12-year-old girl was present. The gym banned her for violating their “mobile device policy” while taking a picture in the restroom.

Advertisement

The message is clear: We want men in women’s spaces and you better shut up about it.

What’s even worse about this situation is that there is a simple solution, one other gyms have implemented. Planet Fitness can offer gender-neutral facilities that can accomodate those who don’t wish to use locker rooms or restrooms that correspond to their biological sex.

This way, women would not be forced to undress in front of men or see men undressing in front of them. Also, those who identify as transgender could have their own spaces. Problem solved.

But this obviously isn’t about making sure everyone is comfortable. It’s about pushing an ideology, which may not turn out so well for Planet Fitness if these incidents keep popping up.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.