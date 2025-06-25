More Validation for Trump: Poll Shows Even Democrats Are Concerned About Iran Acquiring Nuclear Weapon

As Townhall has been covering since even before President Donald Trump announced an attack had been launched against Iran's nuclear program, polling shows that he has enjoyed unified support from his fellow Republicans on this crucial matter. Many Republicans, and Americans overall, are concerned about Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, something Trump has been clear about for years. Earlier this week, when Trump also announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the Reagan Institute released their summer survey indicating that even Democrats "want to prevent a nuclear Iran."

The poll, which was conducted between May 27-June 2, 2025, and thus before Israel conducted its preemptive attack on Iran earlier this month and Trump's own announcement about the attack launched this week, focuses overall on "Foreign Policy Attitudes" that Americans have about the United States' place in the world. It was also released in time for the 76th NATO Summit in The Hague, where Trump attended and spoke at.

For the section on "Iran, Israel, & Gaza," what really stands out is how much of a concern there is with Iran. "Among all the geopolitical issues tested, Americans are most concerned about Iran's nuclear ambitions: 84% say preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon matters to U.S. security and prosperity, including 89% of Republicans and 84% of Democrats."

Even top Democrats, like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has hypocritically gone after Trump despite praising then President Barack Obama in 2011 for his meddling in Libya, has recognized that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. She came out against impeaching Trump over the matter, and efforts from Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who has sought many times to impeach the president, easily failed on Tuesday.

Respondents had been asked whether six issues mattered to "U.S. security and prosperity," with preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon indeed enjoying the most support. A majority of all respondents, at 61 percent, said it mattered "a great deal." This includes 55 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of Republicans, who indicated it mattered that much. Broken down further when it comes to Trump's fellow Republicans, 74 percent of MAGA Republicans says it mattered "a great deal," while 64 percent of non-MAGA Republicans do.

Other issues, in order of importance, included the 75 percent who said "A Potential War Between China and Taiwan;" the 74 percent who said "Illegal Immigration Across the Southern Border;" the 73 percent who said "The War Between Russia and Ukraine;" the 71 percent who said "The Security of Israel;" and 69 percent who said "Tariffs to Promote Trade Deals."

During his recent appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Reagan Institute Director Roger Zakheim also reminded that "Americans overwhelmingly support, and are concerned, about Iran's nuclear weapons program." He also mentioned that "President Trump was in a very strong foundation where he decided to strike Iran," which was not merely done to support Israel, he reminded, but "because President Trump believed, and Americans believe, according to our poll, that this was in the U.S. national security interest to take out Iran's nuclear program, that's what happened [Saturday night] and it comes with a tremendous amount of support for peace through strength."

In more bad news for Republicans who are not presenting a unified front with the president on this, the survey's findings actually begin by touting how Americans are "Rejecting Isolationism."

As the report began [emphasis added]:

A bipartisan majority of Americans believe U.S. international engagement benefits both America (66%) and the world (67%). The preference for American global leadership over a more isolationist approach is on the rise, up from 40% in 2022 to 64%. Americans of all political stripes want the United States to lead on the international stage, including 65% of Democrats, 69% of Republicans, and 73% of MAGA Republicans. A shift in Republican opinion (up from 59% of Republicans and 61% of MAGA Republicans who supported greater engagement in November 2024) is driving this increase in support for U.S. international leadership; there is no evidence of rising isolationism among the Republican base. Support for a more isolationist approach to America’s role in the world, in fact, is falling. Less than a quarter (23%) would prefer the United States be less engaged and react to international events, which is down ten points from last summer. Only 57% overall (down five points since last summer) agree with the idea that the United States is better served by withdrawing from international events and focusing on problems here at home.

Slides about the survey, as prepared by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research this month also show the trend lines. During that "Fox News Sunday" appearance, Zakheim also noted that the 64 percent who said they want to see the United States have more of a global leadership role is the highest number since 2018. In addition to an overall increase of those who want to see the United States "more engaged" on foreign policy from May 2024, there is an increase of +21 from Republicans and +9 from Independents. There was a -1 change from Democrats, though 65 percent still selected the "more engaged" option.

A majority of virtually every demographic say they want the United States to be "more engaged" on foreign policy. The least supportive group is the 50 percent of Independents, though again, this is still a +9 of those who said so for the March 2024 survey. Among the most supportive of such increased engagement includes the 73 percent of MAGA Republicans.

The survey was conducted between May 27-June 2, 2025 and included a sample size of 1,257 respondents. The margin of error for the entire sample was plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

