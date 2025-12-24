A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record

Last week, we learned that Ross S. Sterling High School student Andrew Meismer, 16, was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student during the school day.

The suspect, Aundre Matthews, had a long history of disciplinary problems, according to other students. They claimed Matthews had previous assault charges and had brought knives to campus in the past. Despite this, "nothing was ever done about it," a student told local media.

"And the school district is out here, they're not separating these kids that clearly aren't fit to be in a normal classroom environment and are a danger to other students," said another.

Now the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District (GCCISD) is trying to cover up Matthew's disciplinary record.

SCOOP: Superintendent of @GCCISD warned staff & families NOT to believe some of the news about the m*rder of a student by another student over a vape pen, specifically the disciplinary record of the alleged m*rderer.



The disciplinary record was posted by the student himself.… https://t.co/miUzZ52Cyk pic.twitter.com/SJhxe6I2ai — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 22, 2025

In an email to the GCCISD community, Superintendent Randall O'Brien is telling the public not to believe the news surrounding the murder of Meismer.

The message reads:

Dear Goose Creek Community, My heart is heavy as I join the community in grieving yesterday’s tragedy at Sterling High School. We are mourning the loss of a student, and our deepest condolences are with the student’s family, friends, and all Sterling Rangers. There are no words that can fully meet a moment like this, but please know that the District and community stand with you. We want to thank the faculty members closest to the event who acted swiftly and provided immediate care until professional medical assistance arrived. We understand you have many questions. We do too. We are committed to being as transparent as possible, but this is an active police investigation, and it is now in the hands of law enforcement. That process will guide what information can be shared and when. As we are able, we will continue to communicate updates in a timely and responsible manner that is consistent with our obligations under federal student privacy law. After careful consideration, the administration decided that the best way to serve our students and faculty in the wake of this tragedy would be to come together as a campus community to provide in-person support. To that end, we reopened Sterling on Thursday morning with a full crisis response team in place and ready to serve our students and staff as they process yesterday’s events. It has also come to my attention that an image purporting to be a student’s disciplinary history has been publicly circulated. While the District is prohibited from discussing students’ disciplinary histories in the public sphere, I urge extreme discretion when relying on information circulated on social media, regardless of its source. That said, please know that Goose Creek CISD takes student behavior very seriously and works diligently to address concerns as they arise. At the same time, our responses to student misconduct are guided and, at times, limited by state and federal law. These laws exist to protect students and families, even when outcomes are difficult to understand in the aftermath of tragedy. As we close out the semester, our focus is on supporting students, staff, and families. Counselors and additional support personnel are available at Sterling and throughout the District, and we will continue to provide resources on campus and across the District as needed. Parents: While we believe this to be an isolated incident between two students, I encourage you to check in on your child, listen closely, and reach out if you see signs that they are struggling. To the Sterling family and community: you are not alone. We will lift one another up in the days ahead, and we will honor this student’s life by wrapping our arms around those who are hurting and continuing our daily mission of providing a safe space for our students to learn and grow. Thank you for your compassion, your patience, and your care for our students and staff.

On December 19, LibsofTiktok posted a screenshot from the social media account of Aundre Matthews, where he bragged about his disciplinary record and wrote, "relishing I'm a crashout."

OMG. Aundre Matthews, the student charged for the M*RDER of Andrew Meismer at @GCCISD, reportedly made this post on his own IG BRAGGING about his disciplinary history rap sheet.



The 2024-2025 school year alone shows at least 11 offenses, which include:



-Assaulting an employee… https://t.co/miUzZ524IM pic.twitter.com/2JiWidQB6l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2025

From August 2024 through May 2025, Matthews had almost a dozen disciplinary incidents, including for insubordination, sexual misconduct, fighting, failure to follow rules, having a knife (twice), verbal abuse, and two incidents of simple assault against an employee.

For those violations, Matthews was given either detention or suspension -- both in-school and out-of-school. There was also a conference with his parents.

None of that seemed to work.

Even on December 19, Superintendent O'Brien wouldn't talk about Matthews' disciplinary record.

Is this another case of a school district not enforcing disciplinary standards or even laws because Matthews is Black?

Yesterday, we reported that America First Legal filed a civil rights complaint against the Cherry Creek School District in Colorado. That district doles out punishment based on race, with Black students facing little or no consequences for behaviors that students of other races are punished for. The district calls disruptive, even violent, classroom behavior "culturally appropriate" (talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations) and blames the "Whiteness" of staff for wanting to punish misbehaving Black students.

Critics absolutely believe some race-based decisions are being made here.

"Another case of 'Restorative Justice' whereby a repeatedly violent, disruptive black student is shielded from any serious discipline by minority staff and administrators," wrote one social media user.

"There is something seriously wrong when people worry about what people think about someone who just committed murder," wrote another.

That morality plays out across Western nations, where certain politicians seem to think being "racist" is a worse offense than rape or, in this case, murder.

And while there are calls to fire O'Brien, he's already out the door, having announced his retirement in June. His replacement is Joe Rodriguez, the former superintendent of Fredericksburg ISD.

O’Brien was already on his way out as @GCCISD Superintendent.



The district announced his retirement in June and has hired now-former Fredericksburg ISD Superintendent Joe Rodriguez, who starts January 5.https://t.co/LssvYrS9BM https://t.co/ERAMtNagyt pic.twitter.com/G3NybN0MMO — Erin Anderson (@TrueTexasTea) December 22, 2025

Rodriguez starts January 5, and we don't envy the mess he's about to walk into.

