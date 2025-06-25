Trump Gets Big Praise and Historic Commitments From NATO

UPDATE: The new 5 percent commitment threshold from NATO members is being called the "Hague Defense Commitment" and will bring in $1 trillion dollars to the alliance.

Advertisement

🚨 NEW — President Trump BLOWS NATO RESPONSIBILITY EXPECTATIONS OUT OF THE WATER, Announces "Hague Defense Commitment!"



"The NATO allies committed to dramatically increase their defense spending to that 5% of GDP, something that no one really thought possible. They said, you did… pic.twitter.com/QRbPJQp9Sj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2025

***Original story***

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - President Donald Trump touched down for the NATO Summit in The Hague Tuesday evening with key commitments to the alliance already secured.

“You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening,” NATO Secretary Mark Rutte wrote in a note to Trump, which he posted on Truth Social. “It was not easy but we've got them all signed onto 5 percent!”

“Donald, you have driven us to a really, really important moment for America and Europe, and the world. You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done,” Rutte continued. “Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win.”

NATO partners will vote Wednesday to make the five percent commitment official.

Ahead of the summit, Trump issued demands for NATO partners to increase their defense spending commitments from two to five percent.

“Now we’re going to NATO. We’ll get a new set of problems. We’ll solve a new set of problems,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday, adding that NATO was broke before he came into office during his first term.

Trump believes the U.S. should pay less into the alliance based on where the money goes.

“I was the one that said they should be paying. They’re having a problem with Spain. Spain’s not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them. I don’t think we should pay what everyone else (pays),” Trump said. “They’re in Europe. A lot of that money goes to rebuilding their bridges, their roads, so it can take heavy equipment. We don’t have any roads in Europe, we don’t have any bridges in Europe. So no, it wouldn’t be quite the same thing for us. But we’re with them.”

Trump will meet with a number of leaders Wednesday, potentially including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and hold a press conference before returning to the White House.