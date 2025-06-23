BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Ceasefire News

Just hours after Iran sent ballistic missiles targeting U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and two days after the U.S. destroyed the regime's nuclear infrastructure, President Donald Trump has announced a ceasefire.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday night.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR.' This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" he continued.

Earlier in the day Trump called Iran's reaction to U.S. attacks over the weekend "very weak."

Tomorrow he will travel to NATO, where he will meet with alliance partners and demand additional defense spending from America's European partners.

Meanwhile, Israel is taking advantage of their last twelve hours and taking out additional regime leaders.