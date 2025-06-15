Did You See What Was Featured Prominently As Jamie Raskin Spoke at 'No Kings Day' Rally?

On Saturday, as Townhall has been covering, "No Kings Day" demonstrations were going on to protest President Donald Trump. Many far-left figures spoke at the rallies, including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who was present in Philadelphia to speak at Eakins Circle. The date in question, June 14, was Trump's birthday, but it was also Flag Day and the day of the military parade to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

As Raskin spoke before a crowd on Saturday, there was a flag prominently displayed, but on Flag Day this year, it wasn't the American flag. Rather, it was the Pride flag, and the new woke nonsense progress version. Raskin himself put out several posts showing off photos of his address, including one with the Pride flag in the background.

We have no Kings and no subjects in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/rJsAnXIZTM — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) June 14, 2025

"We have no Kings and no subjects in the United States of America," his post read. It is indeed true that the United States does not have kings, as many have pointed out over social media to mock the protests.

So far, there's been about 11,000 replies to Raskin's post, many pointing out the absurdity of the flag in the background as well as the protests in general and what a losing issue this is for Democrats.

On Flag day, you don’t fly the American flag.



You’re pathetic — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 14, 2025

Former Democrat here. You democrats are so far gone that you don’t event recognize that this picture is the perfect embodiment of why thousands and thousands have chosen to #WalkAway from this party.



You’re standing under a trans radicalism flag speaking to a mob who are… — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) June 14, 2025

Other comments also referenced the connection that Vance Boelter, the suspect in the targeted assassination of state Rep. Melissa Hortman (D-MN) and the shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman (D-MN) has to Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), given that he was appointed to the Governor's Workforce Development Board.

Although the post above was by far Raskin's most attention-getting post, which is also now his pinned post, he also posted pictures of the crowd. One can see a small American flag here and there, but also other flags, including multiple Palestinian ones.

Those of us who hold public office are nothing but the servants of the people—and the moment somebody in office acts like a King, an emperor, a dictator or a despot, it’s time for the people to evict, eject, reject, impeach, try and convict, and start all over again. pic.twitter.com/F5yD7Kd6RN — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) June 14, 2025

We can’t be Founding Fathers from the 18th century but we can be Founding Fighters in the 21st Century. pic.twitter.com/440ryrDhMF — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) June 14, 2025

There's also video clips of what Raskin said during his remarks, as Brett T. covered at our sister site for Twitchy, as well as the reactions to the Pride flag being displayed so prominently in Raskin's post. Other large flags, including those that are not the American flag, make a notable appearance.

Raskin, who was the lead impeachment manager for Trump's second impeachment during his first term, took the opportunity before a whipped up crowd to call for impeaching Trump once more during his second term.

"In the moment that somebody in public office begins to act like the master of the people, that is the moment to evict, eject, reject, impeach, try, convict, and start all over again!" Raskin declared, gesturing for even more emphasis. Such remarks drew an enthusiastic reaction from the crowd.

The congressman then went after Trump using his powers under Article 1 and quoted Thomas Paine, to more reaction. "You din't get that memo, did you, Mister President? You've been violating the law, trampling the law, you've been ignoring the law, acting as if it's irrelevant to the only thing that matters, which is your own wealth and power!"

Raskin then referenced former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, wanting to know what they would have to say, which would supposedly be "cut it out!" It's worth reminding, though, that even Lincoln suspended Habeas corpus during his presidency.

"They would say cut it out, stop violating the rights of the people, stop trespassing on the powers of Congress, stop staging provocations against members of Congress and other parts of the government. Stop violating the orders of the courts," Raskin went on on to charge. He also brought up Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), who was thrown out of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem's press briefing just two days before the rally, though Padilla still was able to meet up with Noem and they exchanged numbers. Raskin spoke about Trump's "gangster state" in bringing up the treatment of Padilla.

UNHINGED: Jamie Raskin calls for Trump to be impeached—again—during a radical address at Democrat “No Kings” rally.



If you’re wondering why political violence is on the rise in America, it’s rhetoric like this that’s fueling the fire.



Rep. Jamie Raskin:



“The moment that… pic.twitter.com/o7fDRtKKBB — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 14, 2025

