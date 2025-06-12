A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference

UPDATE: More on what happened:

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.



Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’… https://t.co/JkwevrKn3y — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 12, 2025

***Original story***

Speaking during a press conference from Los Angeles Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took a stand against violent, anti-American rioters and warned federal law enforcement has no plans to leave.

"There are millions of illegal aliens in this city," Noem said, adding Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are going after work sites where illegal aliens are trafficking drugs and children.

Secretary Noem and DHS are THANKFUL for the heroic law enforcement in Los Angeles. In the face of rioter violence and disrespect they stand with dignity and patriotism.



Americans can be so proud of these brave men and women. pic.twitter.com/gTcXRhsFWr — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 12, 2025

At the beginning of Noem's remarks, California Democrat Senator Alex Padilla tried to push his way to the front and was promptly thrown out.

"I do not know the Senator. He didn't request to meet with me," Noem said about the display, adding she will visit with Padilla to find out what his concerns are, but that the outburst was inappropriate.

.@SenAlexPadilla berates @Sec_Noem as she highlights the vicious criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and gangbangers the Trump Administration has gotten off the streets of LA.



Democrats will stop at nothing to put criminal illegals over American citizens. pic.twitter.com/TfcWgkgJ7J — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 12, 2025

BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

Noem was joined by Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, ATF officials and the U.S. Attorney for California's Central District Bill Essay. Local law enforcement, which enforces sanctuary city policies to harbor illegal aliens, was not present.

"My office has been aggressive bringing charges," Essay said about rioters. "It was out of control and it was violent...we will bring charges and you will go to federal prison."