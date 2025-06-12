We’re Getting Closer to Knowing Who Is Funding the Riots
Shut Your Hole, Padilla: Dem Senator's Response to Ejection From DHS Presser Is...
Justice Department Alleges This State Lawmaker Used a Biden-Themed Username to Distribute...
The Abortion Pill Lie: 40,960 Emergency Room Visits in Five Years
Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump
Scott Jennings Expertly Lays Out Why People Are Fleeing California
'Oh No, Not Work!' Progressives Mock the Very People They Claim to Fight...
Humanitarian Group Attacked by Hamas in Gaza Rightfully Blames Hamas
Walz Refuses to Apologize After Calling ICE Agents 'Donald Trump's Modern-Day Gestapo'
Trump Fires Off on 'Numbskull' Jerome Powell Again
Micron Invests $200 Billion Into American Semiconductor Development
Trump Commends National Guard, Marines for LA Response
Erin Molan: A Modern Righteous Gentile and Role Model
VIP
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
Tipsheet

A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 12, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

UPDATE: More on what happened: 

Advertisement


***Original story***

Speaking during a press conference from Los Angeles Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took a stand against violent, anti-American rioters and warned federal law enforcement has no plans to leave. 

"There are millions of illegal aliens in this city," Noem said, adding Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are going after work sites where illegal aliens are trafficking drugs and children. 

At the beginning of Noem's remarks, California Democrat Senator Alex Padilla tried to push his way to the front and was promptly thrown out. 

"I do not know the Senator. He didn't request to meet with me," Noem said about the display, adding she will visit with Padilla to find out what his concerns are, but that the outburst was inappropriate.

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Noem was joined by Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, ATF officials and the U.S. Attorney for California's Central District Bill Essay. Local law enforcement, which enforces sanctuary city policies to harbor illegal aliens, was not present.  

"My office has been aggressive bringing charges," Essay said about rioters. "It was out of control and it was violent...we will bring charges and you will go to federal prison."

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Expertly Lays Out Why People Are Fleeing California Jeff Charles
We’re Getting Closer to Knowing Who Is Funding the Riots Katie Pavlich
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter
'Oh No, Not Work!' Progressives Mock the Very People They Claim to Fight For Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement