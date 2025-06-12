A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
Shut Your Hole, Padilla: Dem Senator's Response to Ejection From DHS Presser Is Peak Performance Theater

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was arrested during a Department of Homeland Security presser by Secretary Kristi Noem. Padilla got rambunctious and was forced out of the briefing and handcuffed by DHS agents. Katie had the initial story today:

At the beginning of Noem's remarks, California Democrat Senator Alex Padilla tried to push his way to the front and was promptly thrown out.  

"I do not know the Senator. He didn't request to meet with me," Noem said about the display, adding she will visit with Padilla to find out what his concerns are, but that the outburst was inappropriate.

An emotional Padilla disputed the claims that he was arrested and detained but admitted he was handcuffed. The California liberal then went into some sob story about how he was treated. You’d think he was detained at the National Stadium by Augusto Pinochet. He vowed to hold the administration accountable, saying he was manhandled for doing his job as a U.S. Senator. My man, no one knew who you were in that room. Second, I doubt anyone knows that ‘Alex Padilla’ is a member of Congress. Padilla then went into his prepared lines, like saying if this is how one is treated for asking a question, what about that Immigration and Customs Enforcement are tracking down in their raids on illegal aliens?  

What an Oscar-worthy performance, man. Also, no one cares. Immigrant citizens, the working class—they’re all MAGA on immigration now. Padilla then repeated everything he said in Spanish because the illegal aliens who still can’t speak English are the only ones who might care about this pre-planned bravado. 

Also, Ms. Noem added that the pair spoke for 15 minutes afterward and exchanged numbers. Everyone knows this was a set-up. We had lunatics being arrested at these anti-ICE riots with Molotov cocktails. Three men were arrested for carrying firearms; the Democrats needed a distraction.

The Democrat reactions also say everything—it was planned. No one is above the law, Alex.  

