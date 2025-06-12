Shut Your Hole, Padilla: Dem Senator's Response to Ejection From DHS Presser Is Peak Performance Theater

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was arrested during a Department of Homeland Security presser by Secretary Kristi Noem. Padilla got rambunctious and was forced out of the briefing and handcuffed by DHS agents. Katie had the initial story today:

Padilla pushing and shoving law enforcement officers to get his way back to the podium. Incredibly aggressive behavior from a sitting US Senator.



No one knew who he was. https://t.co/yQ1GVVUF8d pic.twitter.com/80kBU9O8R3 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 12, 2025

WATCH & ENJOY: Full video of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) getting forcibly ejected from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference, thrown to the ground, and then arrested.



Noem then had a 10 minute meeting with Padilla, and they swapped phone numbers.pic.twitter.com/NR90delfU7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2025

At the beginning of Noem's remarks, California Democrat Senator Alex Padilla tried to push his way to the front and was promptly thrown out. "I do not know the Senator. He didn't request to meet with me," Noem said about the display, adding she will visit with Padilla to find out what his concerns are, but that the outburst was inappropriate.

An emotional Padilla disputed the claims that he was arrested and detained but admitted he was handcuffed. The California liberal then went into some sob story about how he was treated. You’d think he was detained at the National Stadium by Augusto Pinochet. He vowed to hold the administration accountable, saying he was manhandled for doing his job as a U.S. Senator. My man, no one knew who you were in that room. Second, I doubt anyone knows that ‘Alex Padilla’ is a member of Congress. Padilla then went into his prepared lines, like saying if this is how one is treated for asking a question, what about that Immigration and Customs Enforcement are tracking down in their raids on illegal aliens?

What an Oscar-worthy performance, man. Also, no one cares. Immigrant citizens, the working class—they’re all MAGA on immigration now. Padilla then repeated everything he said in Spanish because the illegal aliens who still can’t speak English are the only ones who might care about this pre-planned bravado.

🚨California Sen. Alex Padilla speaks out after being forcibly removed from DHS press conference, claims he was just there to "peacefully" ask a question.



"I was not arrested. I was not detained." pic.twitter.com/OcmdUjY3Nm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

Also, Ms. Noem added that the pair spoke for 15 minutes afterward and exchanged numbers. Everyone knows this was a set-up. We had lunatics being arrested at these anti-ICE riots with Molotov cocktails. Three men were arrested for carrying firearms; the Democrats needed a distraction.

🚨DHS Sec Kristi Noem REFUTES Sen. Alex Padilla's claim that he was just there to peacefully ask a question:



"This man burst into the room, started lunging toward the podium, interrupting me, and elevating his voice..." pic.twitter.com/oHulFg4qMW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

🔥DHS Sec. Kristi Noem is having NONE of Sen. Padilla's theatrics:



"I'm so sick of the politics, Martha. This is literally people's lives. We have criminal gangs and terrorists out on our streets that we're trying to remove from LA.



People just need to get over themselves and… pic.twitter.com/tVOsnr0QPE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

DHS Sec. Noem SHAMES Sen. Padilla for his actions today:



"The way that he acted was completely inappropriate. It wasn't becoming of a U.S. Senator or a public official, and perhaps he wanted the scene." pic.twitter.com/JF4Lf1pZXq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

The Democrat reactions also say everything—it was planned. No one is above the law, Alex.