Trump Honors 250 Years of U.S. Army Might with Patriotic Parade and Powerful Message

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 14, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump’s celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary was one for the history books. What doubled as a 79th birthday celebration for the president, Trump marked the day as a reminder of the patriotic pride and reverence for the military that have defined his public life and the country. While Democrats spent the day protesting at “No Kings” rallies across the country on baseless accusations of authoritarianism, Trump chose to honor the men and women who sacrificed everything to defend Americans’ freedoms. 

It was all smiles in the nation’s capital with the parade showcasing true American strength, unity, and heritage as historic Army regiments and cutting-edge equipment lined Pennsylvania Avenue. President Trump’s message was simple but strong: respect the flag, honor the troops, and never forget the values that have made the United States great. 

The night began with President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance saluting troops as the Star Spangled Banner played. 

“No matter the risks, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle... and they will seize the crown of victory because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the IRON WILL OF THE UNITED STATES ARMY,” Trump said. 

Trump’s message was clear and forceful: Any threat to the American people will be met with the full strength of the U.S. military, whose soldiers are relentless, unwavering, and victorious. He emphasized that American troops never give up, never surrender, and always win. The president praised the U.S. Army as the greatest, fiercest, and bravest fighting force in history, thanking them for protecting freedom, strengthening the nation, and making all Americans proud.

The evening concluded with a dazzling fireworks display and the White House illuminated in gold in honor of the U.S. Army.


