Watch These Democrats Make Fools of Themselves at 'No Kings' Rallies

Democratic lawmakers gathered on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump during the nationwide “No Kings” rallies. As the president marked his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Democrats spent the day criticizing Trump and denouncing his policies.

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, joined the “No Kings” rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she waved her arms dramatically and drew attention for her over-the-top behavior. During her remarks, she accused Trump of spreading chaos and fear among the American public.

However, social media mocked her behavior, pointing out her exaggerated antics and the fact that she was literally bouncing up and down while mocking Trump.

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) addressed a crowd of “No Kings” protesters, emphatically declaring, “Trump has to go!”

“[Trump] has got to go! He has got to go!... Donald Trump is getting his a*s kicked in the courts...no king in America, no king ever!” Swallwell said.

Swalwell also criticized the media, accusing them of giving undue credit to Trump and arguing that the president doesn't truly deserve recognition for his achievements.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the “No Kings” rally, two Minnesota Democrats were fatally shot by a man who was later found with “No Kings” flyers in his car. At the rallies, some attendees carried extreme and disturbing signs — including one that called for the president to be beheaded.

Just hours after two of his fellow party members and their spouses were killed or injured in a targeted attack, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) delivered a controversial speech at a “No Kings” rally, where he referred to Trump as a “dictator.”