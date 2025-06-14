The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird...
Suspect in MN Dem Shootings Had a Manifesto
Top MN Democrat Shot and Killed in a Targeted Attack
Democrats Blame Trump After Israel Strikes Iran, While Republicans Defend Ally’s Right to...
Hegseth: Trump ‘Dialed In’ on Israel-Iran Conflict, Slams Biden’s 'Autopen' Leadership
Dr. Phil Torches Left-Wing Lies About ICE Raids
VIP
Nearly Half of Americans Back Israel’s Airstrikes on Iran Despite Democrat Opposition
Look Who the Suspect in Minnesota Murder of Dem Lawmaker Is Connected To
China Sounds Alarm Over Israel Strikes on Iran, Doubling Down on Support for...
Suspect Who KiIIed Minnesota Dem Had 'NO KINGS' Fliers In His Car
Child Transitioning Is Not Progress. It's a Tragedy.
Trump Releases Statement After MN Dem Killed in 'Targeted Political Assassination'
Nicolle Wallace’s Take on the Alex Padilla Situation Is Something Else
Tim Walz Prays for Rain on Trump’s Army Parade
Tipsheet

Watch These Democrats Make Fools of Themselves at 'No Kings' Rallies

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 14, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democratic lawmakers gathered on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump during the nationwide “No Kings” rallies. As the president marked his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, Democrats spent the day criticizing Trump and denouncing his policies.

Advertisement

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, joined the “No Kings” rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she waved her arms dramatically and drew attention for her over-the-top behavior. During her remarks, she accused Trump of spreading chaos and fear among the American public.

However, social media mocked her behavior, pointing out her exaggerated antics and the fact that she was literally bouncing up and down while mocking Trump.

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) addressed a crowd of “No Kings” protesters, emphatically declaring, “Trump has to go!”

“[Trump] has got to go! He has got to go!... Donald Trump is getting his a*s kicked in the courts...no king in America, no king ever!” Swallwell said. 

Swalwell also criticized the media, accusing them of giving undue credit to Trump and arguing that the president doesn't truly deserve recognition for his achievements.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the “No Kings” rally, two Minnesota Democrats were fatally shot by a man who was later found with “No Kings” flyers in his car. At the rallies, some attendees carried extreme and disturbing signs — including one that called for the president to be beheaded.

Recommended

The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Just hours after two of his fellow party members and their spouses were killed or injured in a targeted attack, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) delivered a controversial speech at a “No Kings” rally, where he referred to Trump as a “dictator.”

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
Suspect in MN Dem Shootings Had a Manifesto Matt Vespa
Look Who the Suspect in Minnesota Murder of Dem Lawmaker Is Connected To Sarah Arnold
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders Matt Vespa
About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying to Get to Work... Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement