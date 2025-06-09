Did You Notice How Eric Swalwell Is Justifying the LA Riots?

From Mayor Karen Bass, to Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Democrats have had a consistently terrible reaction to the Los Angeles riots. It's also worth including Rep. Eric Swalwell, though, who represents California's 14th Congressional District. As he slams President Donald Trump and his administration, as well as encourages the protests to continue, Swalwell is doing so while pushing a false narrative.

On Sunday afternoon, Swalwell offered an explanation as to why people were "protesting immigration raids." As Swalwell claimed, it's because "Trump deported a child citizen with cancer."

Let me tell you why people are protesting immigration raids.



Trump deported a child citizen with cancer.



We

Don’t

Trust

— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 8, 2025

The post has so far brought in over 5,500 replies and may be hit with context from Community Notes. The incident Swalwell is speaking about is old news, from April, with such riots taking place over a month later, in June.

Such a post comes after Swalwell also made such a claim in a quoted repost of Vice President JD Vance on Sunday, as the vice president raised the idea that the riots over the weekend amounted to an "invasion."

You deported a child citizen who was battling cancer. https://t.co/BIyh2q1L6x — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 8, 2025

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has explained, the child with cancer, who is a citizen thanks to birthright citizenship, was taken back to the mother's home country at the direction of the mother, here illegally from Honduras.

"Their mothers, who were here illegally in this country were deported. The children went with their mothers! Those children are U.S. citizens. They can come back into the United States if there's--their father or someone here, whoever wants to assume them. But ultimately, who was deported was their mother--their mothers who were here illegally. The children just went with their mothers," Rubio shared in April while on NBC News' "Meet the Press." He went on to emphasize that media reports, which Swalwell is now still parroting months later, were "misleading."

Rubio also corrected moderator Kristen Welker on how it's not a matter of deporting children who are citizens "without due process," but that the mother had the option of bringing her children with her. Had the Trump administration kept the child away from his or her mother, Rubio pointed out, the media would be going after the administration for "holding hostage" children while the mother was deported back to her home country. "So the mother--the parents--make that choice," Rubio stressed. "That's up to their family to decide where the children go. Children go with their parents. Parents decide where their children go. The U.S. deported their mothers, who were illegally in America."

The headline about three U.S. citizens ages 7, 4, and 2 being deported was very misleading.



It was their mothers, who were in this country illegally, who were deported. The decision on whether or not their children go with them is the choice of the parents. pic.twitter.com/iHIhcLO4sX — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 28, 2025

Swalwell has continued to post such falsehoods, though, lamenting on Monday morning how "Trump continues to detain/deport innocent American citizens," as he once more shared the story addressed by Rubio over a month ago.

"Until this stops, stay LOUD," Swalwell continued in his post. "Be peaceful. But be present."

Trump continues to detain/deport innocent American citizens. *Even a child battling cancer.



Until this stops, stay LOUD.



Be peaceful.



But be present. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 9, 2025

The riots have not exactly been peaceful, as even the LAPD chief has finally acknowledged. The chaos, full of not only pro-illegal immigration and anti-ICE protests, but also foreign flags and pro-terrorist chants, has necessitated Trump sending in the National Guard. Newsom, has part of his shameful response, has repeatedly said he will sue Trump for his actions to restore order, and has even dared Tom Homan to arrest him.

It's not children with cancer, though, who are the face of those being deported. As Fox News' Bill Melugin has highlighted, there's criminal illegal immigrants being detained who have been accused of some particularly heinous crimes.

MORE:



Jesus Alan HERNANDEZ-Morales, a Mexican national & aggravated felon with prior conviction for conspiracy to transport an illegal alien. He was deported today.



Jose Gregorio MEDRANDA Ortiz, an Ecuadorean national with convictions for conspiracy to possess with intent to… pic.twitter.com/mHM8ob2luV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 8, 2025