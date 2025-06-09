Is Gavin Newsom Going to Regret Saying This About Tom Homan?
VIP
Newsom Chooses Lawsuit Over Law and Order

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 09, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Rather than ensure the ongoing safety and order of his state, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has instead decided to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration as his first order of business this week. Newsom alleges the deployment of the California National Guard by President Trump without first speaking with the Governor is a "serious breach of state sovereignty that seems intentionally designed to inflame the situation."

President Trump on Saturday invoked Title 10, Section 12406 of the U.S. Code, which allows the president to federalize the National Guard in cases of invasion, rebellion, or when regular forces are insufficient to enforce federal law. Newsom will be challenging that authority, because the code requires the federal government to coordinate with the Governor during the federalization of National Guard troops. Newsom alleges that coordination never happened.

This comes as the city of Los Angeles has endured riots this weekend in opposition to ongoing ICE operations in the city. While California officials, including Governor Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and Attorney General Rob Bonta, maintain that the 'protests' are mostly peaceful, the LA Police Chief, as of Sunday night, says that the LAPD is overwhelmed and is actively reconsidering working with the California National Guard. As of this morning, there has been significant property damage, multiple Waymo self-driving cars have been set on fire, windows have been smashed, and police officers have been assaulted with fireworks, crushed cinderblocks, and other improvised weapons.

Governor Newsom has a history of defending riots in California. His tenure as Governor in conservative circles has been characterized by soft-on-crime policies, out-of-control homelessness, increasing disorder, and high taxes. 

