The Washington Post's Pushed a Massive LIE About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

They got owned again. We all saw it coming from miles away, but the liberal media ran with nonsense about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, and the fake news narratives about murder and executions of American citizens by federal agents spread like wildfire. The best is that there’s a video, which clearly shows this ICE agent being struck, and the Left won’t acknowledge it for obvious reasons. It’s like someone being pelted by a torrential downpour but denying that it’s raining.

Advertisement

On January 7, Renee Nicole Good, 37, a professional left-wing activist, was shot and killed after she accelerated her vehicle toward a federal agent. She was not an innocent bystander, passerby, or legal observer. She also wasn’t afraid of the ICE presence. Good was disrupting ICE raids and got killed over it. But the initial pieces, before more footage was released, and the conclusion of the FBI investigation led to this moment: a lot of crow being eaten by the media. The ICE officer footage showing him getting hit is the ballgame.

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Cellphone footage has been obtained showing the perspective of the federal agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.pic.twitter.com/K0JCd5z21D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2026

Still, The Washington Post was peddling fake news about the incident, and now this piece has been neutered. NPR was no better. The Washington Post, beating its chest, tried to fan the ‘ICE committed murder’ flames by lying, saying the Good was driving away based on the video they looked at, which obviously wasn’t correct. What video did they watch:

Brought to you by the same analysts and experts who manufactured the Russia collusion hoax, for which they were awarded a Pulitzer Prize. https://t.co/oc6o1zMnho — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 9, 2026

Washington Post brazenly lies on front page, asserting contrary to reality and evidence, that officer WHO WAS HIT BY DRIVER!!!!!!!!, was “not in vehicle’s path” when he fired weapon. These people are EVIL. pic.twitter.com/IADhbY2vGc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 8, 2026

Are they alleging the first shot wasn’t fatal? I’m honestly confused what they’re saying here. pic.twitter.com/jDLyWoRIeU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 8, 2026

I could’ve sworn the legacy press told me to abandon the idea that “seeing is believing” https://t.co/faCLRBy7xk pic.twitter.com/ArfcZtzhTM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 8, 2026

I’ve watched and rewatched the video of the shooting in Minneapolis. I don’t think this claim that @washingtonpost just emailed out holds water. pic.twitter.com/XCkaE9nLZ9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 8, 2026

The media can’t cover Trump or officer-involved shootings properly, and the latter is now fueling riots and mayhem in the city.

Hmm -- @PBS claims the ICE agent in Minneapolis appears to have been "knocked backward but not hit" by Good's vehicle, without explaining how exactly a person can be knocked backward by a car without also being hit. pic.twitter.com/y2zl1DfHG6 — Elle Reynolds Purnell (@_ellepurnell) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

The main takeaway from MSNOW’s Brandy Zadrozny on the new video showing the ICE Agent’s POV?



“Why is this person filming??"



Leftists suddenly don’t seem to like law enforcement POV footage. pic.twitter.com/XNKlsNRfzN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!