The Washington Post's Pushed a Massive LIE About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 10, 2026 6:55 AM
They got owned again. We all saw it coming from miles away, but the liberal media ran with nonsense about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, and the fake news narratives about murder and executions of American citizens by federal agents spread like wildfire. The best is that there’s a video, which clearly shows this ICE agent being struck, and the Left won’t acknowledge it for obvious reasons. It’s like someone being pelted by a torrential downpour but denying that it’s raining. 

On January 7, Renee Nicole Good, 37, a professional left-wing activist, was shot and killed after she accelerated her vehicle toward a federal agent. She was not an innocent bystander, passerby, or legal observer. She also wasn’t afraid of the ICE presence. Good was disrupting ICE raids and got killed over it. But the initial pieces, before more footage was released, and the conclusion of the FBI investigation led to this moment: a lot of crow being eaten by the media. The ICE officer footage showing him getting hit is the ballgame.  

Still, The Washington Post was peddling fake news about the incident, and now this piece has been neutered. NPR was no better. The Washington Post, beating its chest, tried to fan the ‘ICE committed murder’ flames by lying, saying the Good was driving away based on the video they looked at, which obviously wasn’t correct. What video did they watch:

The media can’t cover Trump or officer-involved shootings properly, and the latter is now fueling riots and mayhem in the city. 

