Chuck Schumer Ratioed for Posts on Boulder Terrorist Attack

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is not exactly a popular figure right now, even among his fellow Democrats. As we've been covering throughout President Donald Trump's second term, Schumer keeps having particularly cringeworthy moments, especially over social media, and he's been ratioed over X plenty of times. The latest incident of terrorism against Jews and supporters of Israel is no different, as we saw from Sunday's terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, which Schumer has responded to over social media.

"I’m closely monitoring the situation in Boulder. This is horrifying, and this cannot continue. We must stand up to antisemitism," he posted on Sunday night, minutes after Mohamed Soliman allegedly targeted with Molotov cocktails people who were participating in a pro-Israel "Run for Their Lives" event.

It's a rather rich narrative coming from Schumer, given how weak he has been on such an issue, and also how the Democratic Party as a whole is in disarray over supporting Israel versus catering to antisemites and terrorist sympathizers.

Such a post has received 2,200 likes but close to 5,000 replies taking issue with Schumer being the one to talk about "standing up to antisemitism."

As many of the replies noted, Schumer reportedly told Columbia University that "best strategy is to keep heads down." The Ivy League institution, which is in Schumer's home state of New York, has had a particular problem with pro-Hamas activity, as has its sister school, Barnard College. Although his response was more delayed than that of his fellow Democrats, Schumer also eventually put out a post in March in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas activist whom the Trump administration has been seeking to deport.

For the 118th Congress, when he was the majority leader, Schumer also refused to move on a bill from Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) that had passed the House with bipartisan support. Such a bill would have codified the definition of antisemitism. Lawler also spoke to Townhall just before the bill passed about how Schumer needs to do more, including with regards to the pro-Hamas protests last year at Columbia.

Earlier this year, Schumer also whipped all but one of his fellow Democrats--Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania--into voting against a bill sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Donald Trump later accomplished as much in an executive order from February.

This is not the only post that Schumer put out about the terrorist attack and on antisemitism since then. A more in depth one, from Sunday night, was also ratioed.

"When antisemitism is allowed to fester, when it spreads unchecked, and when too many look the other way, history has shown us where it leads: to hatred, to violence, to terror," his post read in part. Another part of the post also touched upon antisemitism. "Antisemitism, plain and simple, has no place in America. I am praying for the victims’ recovery and am in touch with the FBI as we closely monitor the situation," Schumer wrote in conclusion.

Such posts would have made more sense closer to his speech from late November 2023, less than two months after the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. Schumer, in a speech that was well received from both sides of the aisle, issued a crucial reminder about antisemitism from the left.

Months later, however, he returned to the Senate floor to call for Israel to hold new elections to oust Netanyahu. This act of foreign interference was not well received, especially in Israel, where even Netanyahu's opponents spoke out against such involvement from Schumer.

Schumer also this year released a book on antisemitism, but had to postpone his tour due to backlash. This was in March, when he came under fire from fellow Democrats over voting to advance the continuing resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown. Such a move signaled Schumer caving, as he had just claimed that Democrats were supposedly "unified" in opposing the CR.

Schumer has since posted on Monday about unrelated matters, including twice about the "one big beautiful bill," instead terming it the "One Ugly Bill." Both posts have also been ratioed. The minority leader, as we've covered before, was also ratioed for his post about the Brooklyn Bridge late last month, and about the White House's announcement about trade negotiations with China.

