Schumer Ruthlessly Ratioed for Post on Brooklyn Bridge

On Saturday night, a Mexican ship crashed into the Brooklyn bridge, as Matt covered at the time. The liberal talking points swiftly went out, with a focus on President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, as well as to if they would blame anyone. It's not merely liberal influencers with such ridiculous takes, but also Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who was ruthlessly ratioed for his Sunday afternoon post on the topic.

"I’m fighting for answers about whether Trump and DOGE have impacted water traffic control," Schumer said as part of his post that went for all sorts of claims, also, predictably going after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing," he lamented. "Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position is still vacant. And the hiring freeze has limited the ability for the USCG to staff up the Vehicle Traffic Service, that’s their traffic control operation that acts like Air Traffic Control but on water. We need action for our national security, infrastructure protection, and public safety." Schumer further complained.

With the Brooklyn Bridge strike last night:



I’m fighting for answers about whether Trump and DOGE have impacted water traffic control.



We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing.



Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 18, 2025

As of Monday morning, this is the second of Schumer's posts about the bridge. It's also the one getting by far the most attention, with 10,000 replies and plenty of quoted reposts. This is in contrast to the just 1,400 likes. Even the Frog of Shame earned more likes, indicating Schumer's "tweet really sucks."

There it is. The dumbest fcking post I’ve seen on X today.



Are you this incapable of logic because of Trump?



Go put more cheese on raw hamburgers or something. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 18, 2025

The bridge was right in front of the ship.

The masts were clearly too high, yet whoever was manning the boat still tried going under the bridge.

How exactly is that Trump/DOGEs fault? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 18, 2025

Mexican vessel: Loses control, hits bridge



Schumer: I’ll never forgive Drumpf for this! 🤡 https://t.co/XpPgeDPG1e — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 18, 2025

*Mexicans hit a bridge in a wooden sailing ship



Libs: “Did Elon Musk do this?” https://t.co/lRWwho6qkB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 18, 2025

Eric V. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted plenty more examples of those weighing in. Guy and RedState's Bonchie weren't the only ones with quoted reposts. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) even weighed in over X in such a way, with such a post that received far more likes than the one from Schumer.

"Minority Leader Schumer’s accusations that a hiring freeze led to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Services not being adequately staffed are FALSE. The US Coast Guard has been fully supported and been exempt from hiring freezes. Additionally, this incident had nothing to do with Vessel Traffic Services— when a ship loses propulsion in a high current area, the vessel needs to engage all capabilities to stop and ideally tugs are nearby to support," DHS pointed out, making Schumer look like an even bigger fool. "We encourage Minority Leader Schumer to get his facts straight before he misleads the American people," the post added.

Minority Leader Schumer’s accusations that a hiring freeze led to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Services not being adequately staffed are FALSE. The US Coast Guard has been fully supported and been exempt from hiring freezes. Additionally, this incident had nothing to do… https://t.co/BR4iJX2oX9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 18, 2025

Speaking of Schumer "mislead[ing] the American people," that's been something of a habit of his, especially on trade deal negotiations and tariffs. Last week, Schumer claimed that "it looks like China once again got the better of Trump" following the White House's announcement on negotiations between the two countries. He was thoroughly ratioed for that post as well.

Schumer's lack of popularity is not merely apparent with his social media posts, though. He has serious approval issues in the polls, including in a CNN poll from last month, showing him with just a 17 percent favorable rating.

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

