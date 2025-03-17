Chuck Schumer's Book Tour Postponed

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," is set to be released. It's the same week he was to go on his book tour promoting the title, though that's been postponed. The first stop was to take place on Monday night at the Central Library in Baltimore. However, on Monday morning, it was revealed that teh tour stops were being "canceled due to security reasons."

From colleague Kelly Phares. Book events in Baltimore tonight and DC Wednesday for Schumer's new book entitled "Antisemitism in America: A Warning " have been canceled due to security reasons. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 17, 2025

Another stop this week was supposed to take place at the Sixth & I Street Synagogue in Washington, DC. In addition to the website making clear that the event has been "POSTPONED," the website also advertises how the event is "a conversation with" Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs.

Spitalnick, in a post over X that was reposted by Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of the anti-Israel Squad, called out the Trump administration for looking to deport a pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizer, Mahmoud Khalil. Schumer broke his silence on the matter to defend Khalil from deportation.

As far as I can tell, Khalil has still not been charged & his attorney/family still don’t know where he is.



Any Jew who thinks this is going to start & stop with a few Palestinian activists is fooling themself. Our community is not an excuse to upend democracy & the rule of law. https://t.co/wiuOymQQgj — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) March 10, 2025

I abhor many of the opinions and policies that Mahmoud Khalil holds and supports, and have made my criticism of the antisemitic actions at Columbia loudly known. Mr. Khalil is also legal permanent resident here, and his wife, who is 8-months pregnant, is an American citizen.… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 11, 2025

Many headlines highlight how Schumer has angered fellow Democrats by his vote last Friday to move forward with the continuing resolution (CR) rather than shut down the government.

Search results include the following headlines:

CNN also did a segment with their correspondent, Manu Raju, talking about how Democrats are not only in disarray over the CR vote, but record low favorable numbers that the party is facing.

Schumer scraps his scheduled book tour due to security concerns amid protests planned by activists over his decision to let the GOP's government funding bill pass with a shutdown looming. It comes as the new CNN poll shows the Dems' dismal poll numbers are driven by anger within… pic.twitter.com/SZRtUPZJZU — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 17, 2025

POLITICO not only put out an article, but also made the tour the subject of their Playbook PM for Monday, "Schumer punts book tour." As the Playbook discusses:

SCHUMER SKIP DAY: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed a previously scheduled tour for his forthcoming book, “Antisemitism in America,” that was originally set to start tonight in Baltimore but which, it became clear, would face major protests over his vote last week to join Republicans to avoid a government shutdown, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports. “Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled,” a Schumer spox said in a statement. Jewish Voice for Peace, a left-leaning group, was organizing protests ahead of tonight’s appearance in Baltimore. Schumer was also planning to sit down for a conversation about the book in New York City on Tuesday with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), who had sharp criticism of Democrats who voted with Republicans. The tour was also set to take him on stops in D.C. and Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

To refer to the group in question, Jewish Voice for Peace, as "a left-leaning group" would be extremely polite. The Soros-funded group is virulently anti-Israel. Not long after the October 7, 2023 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel, members were arrested at the U.S. Capitol for illegal protests calling for a ceasefire that also turned violent.

Such coverage about Schumer caving and ultimately voting to move forward with the CR isn't the whole story, though. The New York Post on Sunday covered how Jewish activists, not the agitators with Jewish Voice for Peace, planned to protest the event.

As the piece mentioned:

Jewish activists are planning a protest against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer when his book warning of antisemitism is released Tuesday — with them accusing him of failing to help stop antisemitism. The 74-year-old Jewish Democratic senator from New York is slated to release his tome “Antisemitism in America: A Warning” — as the critics prepare to congregate outside an Upper East Side cultural center to protest what they say is his failure to pass the proposed Antisemitism Awareness Act. “The only thing Chuck Schumer knows about Antisemitism is how to spread it,” Jewish activist Aliza Licht wrote in a statement. “The Jewish community will not allow Schumer to masquerade as the self-proclaimed ‘shomer of the Jews’ when he has fueled Antisemitism in America with his double-speak and failure to protect Jewish Civil Rights,” Licht said. Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the US, last year promised leaders in the community that he would attempt to pass the proposed Antisemitism Awareness Act to help curb antisemitism on campuses across the country. But the effort stalled over disagreements between him and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) about how to push it through. Schumer wanted it tacked onto legislation such as the National Defense Authorization Act involving more money for the military, while Johnson sought for it to be a stand-alone vote, Axios reported. ... The activists planning Tuesday’s demonstration against Schumer in Manhattan say they also are angry with his response to the Trump administration’s efforts to deport anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil — something that has been paused by the courts.

It's not merely Schumer's support for Khalil, but also his stance on the Antisemitism Awareness Act. The bill passed the House for the 118th Congress last spring, when it was sponsored by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). As the majority leader, though, Schumer took a non-committal stance, something Lawler was clear in calling out.

Further, when it comes to Khalil, who graduated from Columbia University where he led anti-Israel encampments, Schumer reportedly told Columbia administrators that they would not face scrutiny from Democrats.

Schumer's book comes out as he took to the Senate floor in late November 2023, less than two months after Hamas' attack against Israel, and fittingly called out the left for their antisemitism. Months later, however, he went to the Senate floor to call on Israel to hold new elections and oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The speech was poorly received both in the United States and Israel.

Speaking of Netanyahu, Schumer did not shake the prime minister's hand when he came to give his fourth speech before a joint session of Congress last July. For Netanyahu's more recent visit to Capitol Hill, at the start of Trump's second term, it appeared that the Jewish Democrat wouldn't even be meeting with the prime minister.

For this 119th Congress, Schumer also whipped virtually every Democrat into voting against a bill to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC), which announced an arrest warrant against Netanyahu. Trump signed an executive order last month to that effect.

