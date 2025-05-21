Trump Isn't Letting Up on Concerns With Who Was Running the Country Under Biden

With all of the news surrounding former President Joe Biden over the weekend and into this week, his term as president is coming under considerable scrutiny. Discussion of the administration's heavy use of the autopen is making a comeback, with "Autopen" trending over X this week. President Donald Trump himself has spoken up about it, in a post over TruthSocial, but also in the Oval Office when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As Jeff covered, the president made quite the claim, which is that Biden wasn't even for open borders, a low mark of his administration, but rather that that was whoever was in charge.

"It wasn’t his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now. It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen. They stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger," Trump said in part about Biden and his administration, also warning up the levels this goes to. "This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country. The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record. Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn’t, because I came along. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump had also been taking question earlier this week about Biden's cancer diagnosis, which he said repeatedly was "very sad." He also raised questions as to why we didn't know of this diagnosis "a long time ago," reminding that he himself had had a physical, which is "standard," and something he said he "aced." Trump also offered that anyone running for president should take a cognitive test, which Biden repeatedly refused.

The president also reminded how the White House claimed Biden "was cognitively fine," and there's sure enough been calls for accountability regarding Dr. Kevin O'Connor, that physician. After emphasizing that this has been "a sad situation," Trump brought up the autopen as well.

"The autopen is becoming a big deal, because it seems like that was the president, whoever operated the autopen," Trump pointed out. In talking about the autopen and also how "the test was not so good either," the president tied it all together by adding that "in other words, there were things going on that the public wasn't informed of, and I think somebody's going to have to speak to his doctor," again wondering, "why wasn't the cognitive ability discussed?"

Trump continued by stressing that "this is dangerous for our country" and issued a directive to "look at the mess we're in." He also went on to bring up a reminder, as he has done before, about how while there are attempts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, and that Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the Biden-Harris administration in February 2022 "would have never happened" if he were still president.

Stressing once more that it's "a very sad situation and I feel very badly about it and I think people should try to find out what happened" with Biden's diagnosis, Trump again warned "it's a big problem" when it comes to how "somebody is not telling the facts."

Advertisement

President Trump knows what's happened under Biden.



"The Autopen is becoming a big deal because it seems like the president is whoever was operating the Autopen."



This is the biggest political scandal our country has seen in decades. pic.twitter.com/nhicpSw0id — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 19, 2025

Our own Chloe Trapanotto also chimed in on Wednesday about such concerns with who was running the country. "So who the heck has been running our country for the past four years? Because according to a new report, five people were, and none of them were Joe Biden," she shared, citing a report from The Atlantic.

The report, which was citing an "insider" and referencing "Original Sin," a new book from CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, points to how that insider was "seemingly referring to the president's closest advisers," when it comes to an answer to that question.

"What's even crazier," Chloe pointed out, is that one top aide claimed Biden "just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years--he'd only have to show proof of life every once in a while. When you vote for somebody, you're voting for the people around them too."

"Well, that's just indubitably absurd," she pointed out, stating the obvious. "Apparently we elect groups of people now! They just forgot to tell us that they changed the rules! The media loves to claim that we're in a constitutional crisis. Yeah, well, the Constitution also says that the American people vote for one person, not five puppet masters!"

Advertisement

OMG.



The past four years were a complete lie. pic.twitter.com/idAcwpokOs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.