White House Stonewalls on Biden’s Cognitive Health

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 12, 2024 3:15 PM
Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre would not commit to releasing the transcript of the interview President Joe Biden did with Special Counsel Robert Hur in October. 

Late last week, White House spokesperson Ian Sams also refused to commit to the transcript release after accusing Hur of making unfounded claims in his 388-report about Biden’s failing memory. The report states Biden was not charged with a series of felonies for mishandling classified information as a private citizen because “at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during out interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are demanding the transcript be released.  

“The Justice Department should immediately release the transcript from the Special Counsel’s interview with President Joe Biden.The American people deserve transparency about President Biden’s mental state,” the Committee released on X. 

Further, Jean Pierre would not commit to Biden taking a cognitive test as part of his annual physical. She also refused to make the White House physician available for questioning. 

